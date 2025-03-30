Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Winter weather brings damaging ice storm to parts of northern US

People in Michigan have found it especially difficult to travel as the city of Gaylord is under an Ice Storm Warning until late Sunday night. Winter weather conditions have brought snow and ice to the area, creating slushy and wet road conditions.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Winter is refusing it release its grip across the northern U.S. as a powerful storm brings crippling ice accretions to areas from the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend. FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith breaks down the latest on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Ice storm brings power outages, treacherous travel to northern Great Lakes, Northeast

Winter is refusing it release its grip across the northern U.S. as a powerful storm brings crippling ice accretions to areas from the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend. FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith breaks down the latest on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

GAYLORD, Mich. – Residents across the northern U.S. have experienced an ongoing winter storm that has brought destructive ice to numerous Great Lakes and Northeast communities.

Parts of Michigan have had to bear the brunt of these conditions through the weekend. Winter weather has made its presence felt, with slick roads and damaged properties as sleet and freezing rain fall down hard from the sky.

People in Michigan have found it especially difficult to travel as the city of Gaylord is under an Ice Storm Warning until late Sunday night. Winter weather conditions have brought snow and ice to the area, creating slushy and wet road conditions. 

The freezing conditions have brought snow and ice to the area, making driving unsafe.

Travelers stumble upon a downed tree blocking the road.

The freezing conditions have brought snow and ice to the area, making driving unsafe.

The ice has created a familiar scene of downed trees as travelers in Gaylord are halted by a tree blocking the road.

A video in Fairview, Michigan, shows branches at a cemetery holding on for dear life before breaking and falling harshly. The heavy weight of the ice is too much for some trees to bear. 

The freezing weather in Michigan has caused some tree branches to freeze over and break due to the weight of the ice.

The freezing weather in Michigan has caused some tree branches to freeze over and break due to the weight of the ice.

(David Pickelhaupt / X)

With the threat of winter weather continuing into Sunday night, more trees and other structures will likely turn icy overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s in parts of the northern Great Lakes region.

Due to the freezing rain, tree branches have frozen over and broken due to the weight of the ice.

Due to the freezing rain, tree branches have frozen over and broken due to the weight of the ice.

(@NWSGaylord / X)

Unfortunately, the icy weather has caused damage and widespread power outages throughout the region. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 144,000 people were without power in Michigan. 

  • Debris of ice pellets and tree branches lay all over this resident's property.
    Image 1 of 3

    Debris of ice pellets and tree branches lay all over this resident's property. (@KyleWXberg / X)

  • -Downed trees and powerlines have been reported through various parts of Michigan.
    Image 2 of 3

    Downed trees and powerlines have been reported through various parts of Michigan. (@KyleWXberg / X)

  • Part of a garage at a resident's home have been ripped off due to the severe weather.
    Image 3 of 3

    Part of a garage at a resident's home have been ripped off due to the severe weather. (@KyleWXberg / X)

One homeowner observed the damage to his property as ice pellets battered the roof of a home and partially tore off a structure from the garage. 

The backyard is littered with broken tree branches and thick ice pellets. The National Weather Service announced that people should consider delaying all travel. 

Widespread power outages have been reported in parts of Michigan, and the winter weather continues.

The heavy ice frozen over on the tree branches has begun to fall on roads and powerlines.

Widespread power outages have been reported in parts of Michigan, and the winter weather continues.

"Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines," NWS Gaylord issued in an urgent winter weather message. "Never try to free power lines or remove debris yourself. Avoid anything touching the downed lines, including vehicles or downed branches."

Sleet and freezing rain have weighed down tree branches and caused them to topple onto power lines, triggering the widespread power outages being reported in parts of the region.

People in Wisconsin are not exempt from the winter weather as they have observed rain turning to sleet overnight. 

ICE STORM BRINGS POWER OUTAGES, SLICK TRAVEL FROM NORTHERN GREAT LAKES TO INTERIOR NORTHEAST

Tonight, there is a 20% chance of snow, and mixed precipitation will bring slick road conditions.

People in Wisconsin are feeling the chilling temperatures as rain turns to graupel in the city of Hayward.

Tonight, there is a 20% chance of snow, and mixed precipitation will bring slick road conditions.

Residents of Hayward, Wisconsin, are under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday evening. There is a chance for snow to fall overnight as temperatures drop into the teens. Fortunately, there are far fewer power outages in Wisconsin, with about 62,000 as of Sunday afternoon. Outage numbers will continue to steadily drop as crews work around the clock to restore electricity to homes.

Cold and wintry conditions are expected to continue through Sunday night as winter weather alerts continue in many parts of the northern Great Lakes region and northern New England.

Tags
Loading...