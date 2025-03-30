See it: Winter weather brings damaging ice storm to parts of northern US

GAYLORD, Mich. – Residents across the northern U.S. have experienced an ongoing winter storm that has brought destructive ice to numerous Great Lakes and Northeast communities.

Parts of Michigan have had to bear the brunt of these conditions through the weekend. Winter weather has made its presence felt, with slick roads and damaged properties as sleet and freezing rain fall down hard from the sky.

People in Michigan have found it especially difficult to travel as the city of Gaylord is under an Ice Storm Warning until late Sunday night. Winter weather conditions have brought snow and ice to the area, creating slushy and wet road conditions.

The ice has created a familiar scene of downed trees as travelers in Gaylord are halted by a tree blocking the road.

A video in Fairview, Michigan, shows branches at a cemetery holding on for dear life before breaking and falling harshly. The heavy weight of the ice is too much for some trees to bear.

With the threat of winter weather continuing into Sunday night, more trees and other structures will likely turn icy overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s in parts of the northern Great Lakes region.

Unfortunately, the icy weather has caused damage and widespread power outages throughout the region. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 144,000 people were without power in Michigan.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

One homeowner observed the damage to his property as ice pellets battered the roof of a home and partially tore off a structure from the garage.

The backyard is littered with broken tree branches and thick ice pellets. The National Weather Service announced that people should consider delaying all travel.

"Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines," NWS Gaylord issued in an urgent winter weather message. "Never try to free power lines or remove debris yourself. Avoid anything touching the downed lines, including vehicles or downed branches."

Sleet and freezing rain have weighed down tree branches and caused them to topple onto power lines, triggering the widespread power outages being reported in parts of the region.

People in Wisconsin are not exempt from the winter weather as they have observed rain turning to sleet overnight.

ICE STORM BRINGS POWER OUTAGES, SLICK TRAVEL FROM NORTHERN GREAT LAKES TO INTERIOR NORTHEAST

Residents of Hayward, Wisconsin, are under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday evening. There is a chance for snow to fall overnight as temperatures drop into the teens. Fortunately, there are far fewer power outages in Wisconsin, with about 62,000 as of Sunday afternoon. Outage numbers will continue to steadily drop as crews work around the clock to restore electricity to homes.

Cold and wintry conditions are expected to continue through Sunday night as winter weather alerts continue in many parts of the northern Great Lakes region and northern New England.