How to stay safe from dangerous winter ice

When you think of winter weather, most people imagine a blizzard or heavy snowfall. However, another winter weather phenomenon can be just as dangerous: ice.

Ice forms in several different ways during freezing temperatures in the winter, including frost, black ice and ice jams.

When these forms of ice develop, they can potentially lead to significant risks.

Here are the different types of ice that emerge during the winter and some tips on how to stay safe:

What is frost?

Frost is water vapor or gas that becomes solid during freezing temperatures. Frost typically forms at night on cars, windows and plants.

This type of ice forms when the outside surface cools past the dew point and is most commonly found in low-lying areas where warm air rises and cool air sinks.

Frost can be dangerous in cold climates during extreme temperature drops. It can cause plants to die and wildlife to suffer from frostbite or starvation.

In some cases, frost can lead to people getting frostbite, hypothermia or slipping and falling on icy roads, sidewalks and stairs.

Frost is especially dangerous when it is thin and hard to see, which is known as black ice.

What is black ice?

This is a thick, transparent layer of ice that forms on road surfaces, sidewalks or bridges.

It's called black ice because the dark pavements are visible through the clear ice, making is basically invisible.

Black ice forms during frigid temperatures, causing moisture on surfaces to freeze into a smooth glaze.

It is extremely dangerous because it provides little to no traction, and it is nearly impossible for drivers or pedestrians to see until they are already on it.

What are ice jams?

This type of ice is a frozen blockage in a river or stream caused by piles of floating ice, leading to restricted water flow.

Ice jams form during late winter or early spring when melting snow and warmer temperatures start to break up ice in a body of water. When this happens, ice chunks get caught at bends, bridges or shallow spots.

This icy blockade can be extremely dangerous, often leading to upstream flooding, sudden downstream surges and infrastructure damage.

It is recommended to stay away from ice jams and immediately report them to local authorities.

Ice safety on frozen lakes

On top of the various types of ice that people have to worry about, frozen lakes can also pose another risk.

Ice thickness on a lake can vary due to temperature changes, snow coverage, underwater currents and moving water.

Warmer weather, especially later in winter, can weaken ice even if it looks safe. Falling through thin ice can cause shock, hypothermia, or drowning.

Experts recommend avoiding walking, skating or driving on frozen lakes unless the ice has been confirmed safe.

It is also important to never go onto the ice alone in case you fall in.