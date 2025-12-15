Eerie sight: Bitter cold transforms Michigan lighthouse into 'ice monster'

ST JOSEPH, MI - A photographer was greeted with a unique sight as a Michigan lighthouse transformed into an "ice monster" due to bitter cold temperatures.

In a Facebook post, Nathan Voytovick shared video of an incredible sight — what appears to be dozens of curved icicles hanging on a lighthouse beacon.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

The video shows St. Joseph pier covered in a thick layer of ice on Monday. Temperatures in the area are currently in the teens, with lows in the single digits.

"Looking up at the ice monster this morning," Voytovick said in a Facebook post. "Is it weird that I feel intimidated? FEET of solid ice already."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Much of the country is being impacted by a polar vortex that is bringing single-digit temperatures to the Midwest and eastern U.S.

More than 70 million Americans are under Cold Weather Alerts, in what the FOX Forecast Center said could end up being the coldest day of the year when considering wind chills.

POLAR VORTEX BLANKETS EASTERN US WITH DANGEROUS ARCTIC AIR AS NEARLY TWO DOZEN STATES FEEL EXTREME BLAST

The bitter arctic air will linger into Tuesday, particularly in the Northern Tier, before a quick warm up by midweek.