Polar Vortex blankets eastern US with dangerous arctic air as nearly two dozen states feel extreme blast

NEW YORK — The coldest air of the early winter season is blasting the eastern U.S. Monday with single-digit temperatures with the wind chill, as the Polar Vortex unravels and with it, brings dangerous arctic air to millions from New England to the Gulf Coast.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

For those in the Northeast and Midwest, this comes on the heels of a fast-moving winter storm this weekend, with subzero temperatures set to freeze leftover snow during the morning and afternoon commutes.

WHAT IS A WINTER STORM WARNING?

Meanwhile, most of the Southeastern U.S. is under a Cold Weather Alert Monday morning with temperatures in the teens, factoring in the wind chill, just six days ahead of the start of astronomical winter on Sunday.

Wind chill temperatures.

More than 70 million Americans are under Cold Weather Alerts Monday, in what the FOX Forecast Center said could end up being the coldest day of the year when considering wind chills.

Wind chill temperatures were in the single-digits and teens across the Midwest and Northeast on Monday morning.

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE: WINTER SNOWSTORM CAUSES DELAYS AND POWER OUTAGES ACROSS THE NORTHEAST

Indianapolis issued its first Extreme Cold Warning for Monday, with expected wind chill temperatures as low as -25 degrees. Detroit has activated warming centers through Tuesday.

In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, cities like New York and Baltimore have activated Code Blue warming centers, aimed at providing relief from the extreme temperatures for the unhoused population.

Wind chill temperatures

Wind chill temperatures reached single digits in Nashville Monday morning and were in the teens in Jackson, Mississippi.

Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama have also activated warming centers through the first half of the workweek.

The bitter arctic air will linger into Tuesday, particularly in the Northern Tier, before a quick warmup by midweek.