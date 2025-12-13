Powerful cross-country winter storm, freezing cold from Polar Vortex to slam I-95 corridor this weekend

NEW YORK, NY - After a week of tracking clippers, snow along the Northern Tier and a resilient Polar Vortex, winter weather is now charging to a different region of the U.S. this weekend to add to an already busy La Niña winter.

The northeastern section of the Interstate 95 corridor, ranging from Washington, D.C. to Boston, is poised to see its first measurable snow of the season.

A storm system is charging across the nation, starting in Big Sky Country where it dumped snow into the Plains and Midwest, dropping nearly a foot of powder on areas like Billings, Montana.

As the system makes its way toward the Northeast, snow is slamming the Midwest. Cities like Indianapolis and Cincinnati will see snow continue through Saturday evening.

In Illinois, the snow led to extremely dangerous driving conditions along major interstates.

Illinois State Police said Interstate 55 was closed near Springfield, after a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday afternoon.

Drone video showed the pileup on the highway, with multiple semi-trucks zigzagged across the snow-covered highway.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned residents of his state of the intense cold coming to the state this weekend, urging caution and safety.

Kentucky, we're facing some dangerously cold weather this weekend with windchills expected to drop to zero or below. We need folks to take this weather seriously, stay alert, and take precautions as needed. Warming centers are being set up across the state. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 12, 2025

The winter storm system is expected to reach the Northeast in the early hours Sunday morning, and will stick around until midday before quickly moving out.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from Maryland along the East Coast to Cape Cod. According to the FOX Weather Center, these areas along the I-95 corridor are forecast to see 1–3 inches of snow, with some localized spots in South Jersey and Eastern Long Island seeing up to 4–5 inches. While this is not a major winter storm, it will be the first measurable snow of the season thus far.

Northeast snow totals

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took to social media to urge residents to exercise caution as cold temperatures and snow move into the capitol city.

We're expecting snow and extreme cold this weekend.



Big picture:



1. Up to 2" of snow starting Saturday evening

2. Extreme cold all day Sunday

3. Expected low of 9° into Monday



Be patient as our Snow Teams work to salt, clear, and keep our roads safe, DC! — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 12, 2025

The Big Apple has begun preparations for the winter storm, with New York City Sanitation and New York City Emergency Management announcing their plans for when the snow starts to fall.

New York City snow forecast

(FOX Weather)



The city's Sanitation Department has issued a Snow Alert for Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7pm, stating snow plows and salt spreaders will pre-treat roadways and are at the ready to assist with clearing the snow once it starts to accumulate.

New York City Emergency Management has announced the activation of the City's Winter Weather Emergency Plan, encouraging drivers to stay off the roads unless necessary.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also offered caution to drivers and New Jersey residents, warning of extreme cold temperatures and snow across The Garden State.

We are anticipating extreme cold temperatures and snow across the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. 🌨️



Be cautious of snow-covered roads and stay safe, New Jersey! — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 12, 2025

Drier air in the north will impede on how far the snow shield will go, but 1-2 inches of snow can be expected in Southern New England south of Interstate 90, with higher snow totals closer to the south coast. Snow will end quickly by Sunday afternoon but ocean-effect snow will linger across the Cape and Island.