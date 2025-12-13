Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Powerful cross-country winter storm, freezing cold from Polar Vortex to slam I-95 corridor this weekend

The winter storm system is expected to reach the Northeast in the early hours Sunday morning, and will stick around until midday before quickly moving out.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
❄️ WINTRY WAKE-UP: Millions of Americans are expected to wake up to some flurries on Sunday, as the first 'measurable' snow of the season is poised to hit the northeastern section of the I-95 corridor late Saturday night into the early morning hours.

Northeast poised for first 'measurable' snow of the season

❄️ WINTRY WAKE-UP: Millions of Americans are expected to wake up to some flurries on Sunday, as the first 'measurable' snow of the season is poised to hit the northeastern section of the I-95 corridor late Saturday night into the early morning hours.

NEW YORK, NY - After a week of tracking clippers, snow along the Northern Tier and a resilient Polar Vortex, winter weather is now charging to a different region of the U.S. this weekend to add to an already busy La Niña winter. 

The northeastern section of the Interstate 95 corridor, ranging from Washington, D.C. to Boston, is poised to see its first measurable snow of the season. 

LA NIÑA WINTER IS HERE: HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE GET?

A storm system is charging across the nation, starting in Big Sky Country where it dumped snow into the Plains and Midwest, dropping nearly a foot of powder on areas like Billings, Montana.

Northeast winter alerts from powerful, cross-country winter storm
(FOX Weather)

 

As the system makes its way toward the Northeast, snow is slamming the Midwest. Cities like Indianapolis and Cincinnati will see snow continue through Saturday evening.

In Illinois, the snow led to extremely dangerous driving conditions along major interstates. 

Video from Springfield, Illinois today shows a multi-truck pileup along Interstate 55 as a powerful cross-country snowstorm drops heavy snow across the Midwest before charging into the Northeast tonight.

Drone video shows multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 during snowstorm in Illinois

Video from Springfield, Illinois today shows a multi-truck pileup along Interstate 55 as a powerful cross-country snowstorm drops heavy snow across the Midwest before charging into the Northeast tonight.

Illinois State Police said Interstate 55 was closed near Springfield, after a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday afternoon. 

Drone video showed the pileup on the highway, with multiple semi-trucks zigzagged across the snow-covered highway. 

WEEKEND WINTER STORM TO BRING SNOW FOR MILLIONS ALONG I-95 CORRIDOR WITH BITTER COLD FROM POLAR VORTEX

  • Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system
    Image 1 of 6

    Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

  • Snow blankets Roanoke, Virginia on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.
    Image 2 of 6

    Snow blankets Roanoke, Virginia on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Jeremy from Roanoke, VA)

  • Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system
    Image 3 of 6

    Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

  • Snow in Richmond, Virginia Dec. 7.
    Image 4 of 6

    Snow in Richmond, Virginia Dec. 7. (Jennifer Shively)

  • Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system
    Image 5 of 6

    Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

  • Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system
    Image 6 of 6

    Snowy scenes throughout Chicago amid first round of clipper system (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned residents of his state of the intense cold coming to the state this weekend, urging caution and safety.

The winter storm system is expected to reach the Northeast in the early hours Sunday morning, and will stick around until midday before quickly moving out. 

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from Maryland along the East Coast to Cape Cod. According to the FOX Weather Center, these areas along the I-95 corridor are forecast to see 1–3 inches of snow, with some localized spots in South Jersey and Eastern Long Island seeing up to 4–5 inches. While this is not a major winter storm, it will be the first measurable snow of the season thus far.

Northeast snow totals
(FOX Weather)

 

WEAKENING POLAR VORTEX TO DELIVER MORE RECORD-BREAKING COLD TO MILLIONS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST THIS WEEKEND

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took to social media to urge residents to exercise caution as cold temperatures and snow move into the capitol city.

The Big Apple has begun preparations for the winter storm, with New York City Sanitation and New York City Emergency Management announcing their plans for when the snow starts to fall. 

New York City snow forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

The city's Sanitation Department has issued a Snow Alert for Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7pm, stating snow plows and salt spreaders will pre-treat roadways and are at the ready to assist with clearing the snow once it starts to accumulate.

ROUNDS OF FAST-MOVING CLIPPERS BLAST MILLIONS ACROSS GREAT LAKES WITH SNOW AS ACTIVE LA NIÑA WINTER RAGES ON

New York City Emergency Management has announced the activation of the City's Winter Weather Emergency Plan, encouraging drivers to stay off the roads unless necessary. 

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also offered caution to drivers and New Jersey residents, warning of extreme cold temperatures and snow across The Garden State.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Drier air in the north will impede on how far the snow shield will go, but 1-2 inches of snow can be expected in Southern New England south of Interstate 90, with higher snow totals closer to the south coast. Snow will end quickly by Sunday afternoon but ocean-effect snow will linger across the Cape and Island. 

Tags
Loading...