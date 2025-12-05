Active La Niña climate pattern to fuel next round of snowstorms for millions in Plains, Midwest and Northeast

CLEVELAND — The active December winter weather pattern fueled in part by La Niña, is expected to bring another round of fast-moving snowstorms across the Northern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through next week.

The start of meteorological winter, which officially began last Monday, has already seen a cross-country winter storm and systems that have delivered feet of lake-effect snow.

FIRST SNOW OF LA NIÑA WINTER BLASTS MILLIONS IN MID-ATLANTIC, UNLEASHING HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

An expansive ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will intensify this weekend and act like a conveyor belt, directing the bulk of incoming Pacific moisture over a large dip in the jet stream.

WHAT IS AN ALBERTA CLIPPER

This moisture will tap into arctic air spilling in from Canada to produce several fast-moving snowstorms, known as clippers.

Rounds of fast-moving storms to blast Northern Tier with snow and wind.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, the first clipper will race into the Northern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley on Saturday night.

Because of the system’s fast movement, snow totals are projected to remain limited to 1-3 inches.

VIDEO: WALLS OF ICICLES COVER LAKE MICHIGAN PIER AS BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES SETTLE OVER GREAT LAKES

Expected snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



By Tuesday, another clipper is forecast to develop over southern Canada and track into the Upper Midwest.

While uncertainty remains regarding its exact path and intensity, computer forecast models are confident that it will be another fast-moving storm.

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER RESCUES WEST VIRGINIA DRIVER FROM DANGLING TRUCK

"Current indications suggest the heaviest snow will fall across the Great Lakes region and far northern New England," the FOX Forecast Center wrote Friday.

By midweek another blast of cold air from Canada is expected to settle across that same area, providing ideal snowmaking conditions for ski resorts.

ANOTHER ROUND OF EXTREME ARCTIC AIR TO INVADE NATION

Once this cold air is established, a third clipper system could move through the area on Thursday and Friday, again affecting parts of the Midwest.

Through next week, cities most likely to see accumulating snow include Minneapolis, Chicago, and Buffalo, New York.

Potential snowfall next week.

(FOX Weather)



Cleveland could see snow every day next week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

People in states from North Dakota through Ohio and into Maine should monitor the latest forecast.