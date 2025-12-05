First snow of La Niña winter blasts millions in mid-Atlantic, unleashing hazardous travel conditions

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 16 million people are under Winter Weather Advisories in the mid-Atlantic, waking up to their first snow of the season in parts of Virginia and Maryland, which is creating slick travel conditions and delaying school openings across the region.

Schools were closed in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, and schools throughout the Washington, D.C. area are either canceled or operating with delays.

SAY IT AIN'T SNOW ❄️: Millions across the Mid-Atlantic are seeing their first snow of the season this morning as snow begins to accumulate in Richmond, Virginia. FOX Weather reports LIVE from Richmond, Virginia and Washington D.C. with the latest #snow #winter #foxweather pic.twitter.com/6RFG31QGfD — FOX Weather (@foxweather) December 5, 2025

The heaviest snow is expected in southern Virginia, including Richmond and Roanoke. Snowfall totals could reach 4 inches through Friday night in Roanoke and Blacksburg; Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for southern Virginia and northern North Carolina.

Expected snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, where a coating to 1 inch of snow is expected through Friday morning.

Parts of Virginia, as well as northern North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware, are all forecast to see their first snow of the season from this event.

While computer forecast models have backed off the amount of ice and freezing rain expected from this storm, slick conditions will still be present for drivers in western North Carolina, along Interstate 26.

They will have to contend with a glaze of ice that is currently expected to fall by midday Friday, potentially creating a drastically different evening commute home, as compared to conditions in the morning.

Forecast ice accumulation.

(FOX Weather)



Those who will be traveling along Interstates 26, 95, 91, 40, 85 and 77 on Friday and into the weekend should monitor the latest weather forecasts.

This comes as a lobe of artic air has reached the Northeast and funneled south over the Appalachians, ushering in the coldest temperatures of early meteorological winter thus far for some locales.

Temperatures for places like Richmond will remain in the low 30s through Friday night.