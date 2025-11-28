Dashcam: First responders leap out of reckless driver's way during North Dakota blizzard

HARWOOD, N.D.– Two firefighters responding to crashes in North Dakota had to jump out of the way to escape a reckless driver headed straight for them on Tuesday.

Video from Harwood Fire/Rescue showed two firefighters, clad in orange, in a ditch off the side of a snow-covered road where several vehicles had crashed due to road conditions.

"This is why we ask people to STAY OFF OF THE ROADS," Harwood Fire/Rescue chief said in a Facebook post sharing the video.

The video showed limited visibility and blowing snow during a blizzard in Harwood, as well as a road that was completely covered in packed snow and possibly ice.

A North Dakota State Trooper vehicle parked to the right of the roadway with its lights flashing sat in front of the firefighters while they responded.

In the video, multiple drivers on the snowy road slowly drove past the crash scene with their hazard lights flashing.

As the firefighters walked back toward the road, a white pickup truck came speeding down the road directly at them.

They quickly ran out of the way to escape being hit by the truck, with seconds to spare.

In the process, the truck also narrowly missed hitting the parked state trooper vehicle.

The truck tried to break as it drove off the road and into the ditch with the other vehicles, off camera.

"Two of my firefighters and a North Dakota State Trooper were almost taken out by an irresponsible driver," the chief said in the post. "The moral of the story is, SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION OR DON'T TRAVEL."

Blizzard conditions make for extremely dangerous driving, and drivers should always use precaution when driving during whiteout conditions.

A massive winter storm is bringing snow to the Dakotas on Friday and will create dangerous travel conditions for millions of people across the country this weekend as they travel home from Thanksgiving plans.