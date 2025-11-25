Major winter storm to wreck post-Thanksgiving travel plans for millions this weekend

A large winter storm that could bring some of the biggest snows of the season to the Central U.S. and Rockies is likely to significantly impact travel plans for millions of people returning home from their Thanksgiving holidays.

The FOX Forecast Center said a dip in the jet stream combined with arctic air in the northern tier of the U.S. will help spawn an area of low pressure across the central Rockies and Plains by the weekend, bringing snow Friday into early Saturday.

Several inches of snow are expected in higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains, and Denver is expecting 1–3 inches of snow by Monday, breaking a 200+ day streak with no snowfall.

In the Midwest, 5–8 inches of snow will fall across parts of Iowa, southern Wisconsin and Illinois.

Cities like Des Moines, Milwaukee, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, are likely to see significant snowfall.

Locally higher amounts of snow are possible, especially around the Great Lakes, the FOX Forecast Center said.

As people begin returning home from their holiday plans starting Friday, snow could lead to travel issues at major airports like Chicago O'Hare and Midway, Milwaukee Mitchell International and Detroit Metropolitan.

Travel impacts could last through Monday.

Snow will move further east as the weekend carries on, impacting the Northeast and New England.

Forecast models remain uncertain about which areas are likely to see the most amount of snow for now, but as Thanksgiving nears, things will become more clear.