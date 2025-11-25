Search
Major winter storm to wreck post-Thanksgiving travel plans for millions this weekend

As people begin returning home from their holiday plans starting Friday, snow could lead to travel issues at major airports like Chicago O'Hare and Midway, Milwaukee Mitchell International and Detroit Metropolitan.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A major winter storm set to bring snow to the Rockies and Plains starting Friday through Monday is likely to halt travel plans for millions of people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday. 

A large winter storm that could bring some of the biggest snows of the season to the Central U.S. and Rockies is likely to significantly impact travel plans for millions of people returning home from their Thanksgiving holidays. 

The FOX Forecast Center said a dip in the jet stream combined with arctic air in the northern tier of the U.S. will help spawn an area of low pressure across the central Rockies and Plains by the weekend, bringing snow Friday into early Saturday. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 12: People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on February 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

( Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Several inches of snow are expected in higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains, and Denver is expecting 1–3 inches of snow by Monday, breaking a 200+ day streak with no snowfall. 

Saturday morning future radar
(FOX Weather)

 

In the Midwest, 5–8 inches of snow will fall across parts of Iowa, southern Wisconsin and Illinois

Cities like Des Moines, Milwaukee, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, are likely to see significant snowfall. 

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 13: Motorists navigate through blowing snow during a cold windy day on January 13, 2024 in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(Scott Olson)

Locally higher amounts of snow are possible, especially around the Great Lakes, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

Post-Thanksgiving winter storm snow forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

As people begin returning home from their holiday plans starting Friday, snow could lead to travel issues at major airports like Chicago O'Hare and Midway, Milwaukee Mitchell International and Detroit Metropolitan. 

Travel impacts could last through Monday. 

Airport delay forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

Snow will move further east as the weekend carries on, impacting the Northeast and New England

Forecast models remain uncertain about which areas are likely to see the most amount of snow for now, but as Thanksgiving nears, things will become more clear. 

