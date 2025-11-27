Intense lake-effect snow unleashes treacherous Thanksgiving travel conditions as winter storms turn deadly

MARQUETTE, Mich., – The biggest lake-effect snow event of the season thus far is pummeling the Great Lakes Snowbelt, and is expected to deliver feet of snow through Black Friday, creating long periods of life-threatening travel conditions across major Interstate highways this Thanksgiving holiday.

Parts of Interstate 90 just south of Erie, Pennsylvania were closed due to a disabled vehicle and speed restrictions were in place on Thanksgiving morning.

That comes after an initial winter storm system created treacherous travel conditions and caused hundreds of crashes and dozens of driving injuries across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan earlier this week.

Outside of Milwaukee, Ozaukee County officials said a semi tractor-trailer lost control and jackknifed across the median on Interstate 43 and hit two oncoming cars, leaving one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

More than 55,000 customers were without power early Thanksgiving morning across Wisconsin, Michigan and western New York, as consistent wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected to delay air travel and cause additional power outages.

Lake-effect snow warnings are in effect across Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York on Thanksgiving Day.

Blizzard Warnings are in effect through Thanksgiving morning across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin, where over a foot of snow has already fallen.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Upper Peninsula is expected to receive feet of snow by the time this event winds down, which is expected late Friday.

Gale conditions are expected along the shores of Lake Superior with wave heights exceeding 20 feet. Those who live near the lake will also have to contend with minor lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.

The Great Lakes Snowbelt in Ohio, Pennsylvania, western New York, and New York's Tug Hill Plateau are also expected to receive feet of lake-effect snow, with the worst of the snow expected to fall on Thanksgiving Day.

Heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are likely and will lead to whiteout driving conditions.

National Weather Service offices are advising those who have to travel to prepare for rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

"When the snow bands come in, you literally can't see anything, so this is going to be a no travel zone," warned FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

"It's Thanksgiving, even traveling in Erie [Pennsylvania] itself, let's say grandma lives 10 minutes away, it's going to be tough," said Merwin, referring to the holiday travel conditions for places within Lake-Effect Snow Warnings.

Major highways at greatest risk of blowing snow and life-threatening conditions include the Interstate 90 corridor across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, as well as Interstates 94, 75 and 69 in Michigan.

Winds are expected to be strong enough to carry lake-effect snow bands into Syracuse and Albany in central Upstate New York and New York's Capital Region, impacting drivers, especially along Interstate 90.

Second winter storm threatens millions across 40+ states

Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a second winter storm that will impact millions across more than 40 states, just as many holiday travelers return home. Even more intense wind gusts and heavy snowfall are forecast for the central U.S. with the potential to cause significant delays at major airports across the Central U.S.

As millions begin to return home or head out for Black Friday shopping, an area of low pressure will develop in the Rockies, and is expected to bring Denver's first snow of the season.

The storm will move across the Central Plains Friday into Saturday, and is expected to bring 5–8 inches of snow across portions of Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and Illinois, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Chicago is expected to see 8-12 inches of snow beginning Friday, which could rival its snowiest two-day total in November since records began in 1884, according to the Forecast Center.

Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit airports could all see significant delays due to wind and heavy snow.

South of Interstate 70, the mid-Mississippi Valley and points south and east will see repeated rounds of heavy rain beginning Saturday, with rain reaching the East Coast by Sunday.

Travel impacts are expected to last into Monday.