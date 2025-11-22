These are expected to be the 10 busiest US airports this Thanksgiving

Nearly 18 million people are expected to pass through airports across the nation this week for Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns that this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in over 15 years.

While most major hubs will be jam packed throughout the week, there are 10 that will stand out above the rest.

According to Hopper, these will be the top 10 busiest airports for Thanksgiving this year:

1. HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL ATLANTA (ATL)

2. CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (ORD)

3. DALLAS FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DFW)

4. CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CLT)

5. DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DEN)

6. PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (PHX)

7. LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAX)

8. SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (SEA)

9. HARRY REID INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAS)

10. LAGUARDIA AIRPORT (LGA)

Hopper recommends that travelers book the first flight out of the day to get ahead of delays. "Flights departing after 9am are 2X more likely to be delayed than departures scheduled between 5-8am. To avoid travel disruption, fly as early in the morning as possible."