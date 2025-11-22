These are expected to be the 10 busiest US airports this Thanksgiving

The Federal Aviation Administration warns that this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years. FOX News Senior Multimedia Reporter Caroline Elliot reports from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on travel conditions.
Nearly 18 million people are expected to pass through airports across the nation this week for Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns that this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in over 15 years.
While most major hubs will be jam packed throughout the week, there are 10 that will stand out above the rest.
According to Hopper, these will be the top 10 busiest airports for Thanksgiving this year:
1. HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL ATLANTA (ATL)
The air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.
2. CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (ORD)
TOPSHOT - A United Airlines passenger plane departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois on November 7, 2025.
3. DALLAS FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DFW)
An American Airlines plane parked at a gate of a terminal at DFW Airport; Air Traffic Control tower in the background.
4. CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CLT)
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 9: Cars arrive at a gate at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) on November 9, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
5. DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DEN)
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 8: A sign outside the Denver International Airport thanks their federal employees on November 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.
6. PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (PHX)
Aerial view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 6, 2020.
7. LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAX)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: An American Airlines plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
8. SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (SEA)
Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.
9. HARRY REID INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAS)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: Travelers walk through a terminal at Harry Reid International Airport on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10. LAGUARDIA AIRPORT (LGA)
The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.
Hopper recommends that travelers book the first flight out of the day to get ahead of delays. "Flights departing after 9am are 2X more likely to be delayed than departures scheduled between 5-8am. To avoid travel disruption, fly as early in the morning as possible."