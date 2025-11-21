Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

FAA warns of busiest Thanksgiving travel period in over 15 years with more than 360,000 flights

The agency said it's expecting more than 52,000 flights on Tuesday, Nov. 25 alone.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
AAA predicts over 8% more people are turning to train travel over cars or planes this Thanksgiving compared to last year. Amtrak Senior PR Manager Jason Abrams joins FOX Weather to discuss:

More Americans plan to travel by train this Thanksgiving

AAA predicts over 8% more people are turning to train travel over cars or planes this Thanksgiving compared to last year. Amtrak Senior PR Manager Jason Abrams joins FOX Weather to discuss:

The Federal Aviation Administration is gearing up for its busiest Thanksgiving travel holiday since 2010 next week. 

In a news release on Friday, the agency said it's expecting more than 52,000 flights on Tuesday, Nov. 25 alone. 

"Thanks to the dedication of our air traffic controllers and every FAA employee, we are ready for the holiday rush and take pride in helping travelers reach their friends and families during this important time of year," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

In total, the FAA said more than 360,000 flights will take off across the Thanksgiving travel period. 

THE BEST AND WORST TIMES TO HIT THE ROAD THIS THANKSGIVING

🦃TURKEY DAY ROAD SAFETY: Over 73 million Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday, and Allstate Roadside is preparing travelers for congestion and safety. Allstate's Safety Expert Brian Tidwell joins FOX Weather to discuss the exclusive Thanksgiving Driver Report:

A record-breaking number of travelers are expected on the road this Thanksgiving

🦃TURKEY DAY ROAD SAFETY: Over 73 million Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday, and Allstate Roadside is preparing travelers for congestion and safety. Allstate's Safety Expert Brian Tidwell joins FOX Weather to discuss the exclusive Thanksgiving Driver Report:

"I am deeply grateful to our entire FAA team. Even through a period of record-high traffic, their unwavering commitment keeps the system running safely," Bedford said. 

According to AAA, roughly 82 million Americans will take to the road or skies from Tuesday until Monday, Dec. 1, to make their Thanksgiving holiday plans. 

LOVE THE HOLIDAYS? FIND OUT THE TOP DESTINATIONS TO VISIT IN THE US THIS THANKSGIVING

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. 

(KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) / Getty Images)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, two storms are looming over the holiday, with potential road impacts, but the full extent is unclear.

The first storm system is expected to develop next Monday, Nov. 24, and bring rain to the southern Plains as it tracks into the Southeast and potentially the mid-Atlantic or Northeast through Tuesday.

TWO STORMS LOOM OVER BUSY THANKSGIVING WEEK, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING MILLIONS OF TRAVELERS

Just a few days after extensive flooding struck central Texas, another storm system is taking shape and could bring significant impacts to the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush. On Sunday, a system moving out of the Southwest will push into the central and southern Plains. This rain will impact airports across Texas and the Southeast on Monday and into Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front will slide in across the northern Tier, potentially bringing snow to Minnesota and rain for the Northeast and East Coast. This opens the door for potential delays at major airports in Boston, New York and Philadelphia. Conditions dry out across most of the country for Thanksgiving Day itself.

Storms threaten Thanksgiving holiday travel across central and eastern US

Just a few days after extensive flooding struck central Texas, another storm system is taking shape and could bring significant impacts to the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush. On Sunday, a system moving out of the Southwest will push into the central and southern Plains. This rain will impact airports across Texas and the Southeast on Monday and into Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front will slide in across the northern Tier, potentially bringing snow to Minnesota and rain for the Northeast and East Coast. This opens the door for potential delays at major airports in Boston, New York and Philadelphia. Conditions dry out across most of the country for Thanksgiving Day itself.

A second storm system comes on Monday as well, bringing more rain and colder conditions to the Pacific Northwest, while the West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast are likely to have a drier Thanksgiving Day.

The FAA reminds travelers to pack their patience and arrive at the airport early with ample time to check bags and get through TSA. 

For holiday travel tips and information, check out the FAA's newly updated Holiday Travel page.

Tags
Loading...