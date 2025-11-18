Two storms loom over busy Thanksgiving Week, potentially impacting millions of travelers

Two storms loom over next week's Thanksgiving holiday with the potential to cause delays during the busiest travel period of the year, when close to 82 million Americans are expected to take to the road, rail or sky.

AAA: RECORD 81.8M AMERICANS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL THIS THANKSGIVING AS POTENTIAL STORMS COULD CAUSE DELAYS

This graphic shows the long-range forecast for Monday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The first storm system is expected to develop next Monday, Nov. 24, and bring rain to the southern Plains as it tracks into the Southeast and potentially the mid-Atlantic or Northeast through Tuesday.

According to AAA, next Tuesday afternoon is supposed to be one of the most congested periods on the roads before Thanksgiving Day itself.

LA NIÑA WINTER: TOP 5 WARM WEATHER DESTINATIONS TO VISIT AS BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES INVADE THE US

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

While the exact track of this first system is still coming into focus, long-range forecasts appear to be in good agreement that the South will see several days of rain which could cause delays at airports like Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Whether the mid-Atlantic or Northeast see significant storm impacts remains something of an open question.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the long-range forecast for Thanksgiving.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, a second storm system will bring rain and colder conditions to the Pacific Northwest next Monday and is expected to dive across the country by midweek.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an area from Missouri to Texas will likely see some rain on Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, with the potential for snow where colder air is able to take hold.

"Early long-range guidance leans toward more rain than snow, but confidence is low when it comes to the exact setup or severity."

A DISRUPTION OF THE POLAR VORTEX MAY CAUSE WINTER CONDITION AS EARLY AS THE FIRST WEEK OF DECEMBER

Meanwhile, the West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and much of the Southeast are expected to have dry conditions on Thanksgiving Day.

ACTIVE END TO NOVEMBER COULD LEAD TO POTENTIAL POLAR VORTEX INFUSED COLD AND SNOW TO START DECEMBER

East Coast Thanksgiving Day parades will also likely enjoy the last bits of the unseasonable warmth, which is currently bringing spring-like temperatures across the South ahead of a colder winter pattern that long-range forecasts believe will arrive just in time to usher in December.

Download the FOX Weather App to stay updated as the specifics of the holiday week forecast become clearer.