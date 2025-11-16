Record-breaking November heat wave grips the South after major deep freeze for millions

It has been a whirlwind of weather across parts of the U.S. since last week, as some states experienced freezing temperatures before jumping back into spring-like heat.

Last week, some areas in the Southeast experienced record-breaking low temperatures amid a fall freeze.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, over 80 record low temperatures were broken before the start of the weekend. A significant dip in the jet stream allowed arctic air to surge south, as locations such as Macon, Georgia, broke a 100-year-old record with temperatures dropping to 25 degrees at one point.

Since last Thursday, the cold weather has given way to a more spring-like feel for people in the Southeast and Southern Plains, as hundreds of additional heat-related records were broken this weekend.

Areas such as Lubbock, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Flagstaff, and Phoenix, Arizona, experienced their warmest start to November on record, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

With that being said, the heat surge isn’t over yet, with the warmth shifting to the Southern Plains and Southeast this week. Over 100 million Americans are expected to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures to start the week.

This graphic shows above average temperatures in the U.S.

The warm weather is expected to climb into the 80s for the majority of the week, with the potential for even more records to be broken through Thursday.

The reason behind the warmer weather is a strong ridge of high pressure anchored over the Gulf of America, combined with an active storm track in the West, which is the reason behind this stretch of unseasonable warmth.

Locations such as Abilene, Texas, could experience the warmest November day since 1938.

This is an unusual temperature change for this time of year, as we are just a few weeks away from the start of winter.

Many other locations across the Southeast will see a similar pattern, with temperatures running 15–20 degrees above average, making it feel more like May than November.

Despite this bipolar weather across parts of the country, this will help fuel the return of heavy rain and potentially severe storms for this week.

If you find yourself affected by the unseasonably warm weather this week, be sure to take advantage of it before the arctic chill returns.