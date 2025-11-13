NOAA: La Niña expected for beginning of winter, neutral conditions likely in 2026

la

A weak La Niña climate pattern has taken hold of the U.S. and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), announced Thursday that it expects this weak La Niña to persist through the beginning of winter and into the early part of 2026.

NOAA expects La Niña conditions to become more influential on U.S. weather through December.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

La Niña is one of three climatological phases of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) that describe natural changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures and atmospheric circulation that can greatly influence global weather.

While La Niña describes colder conditions, El Niño describes warmer conditions and ENSO neutral refers to a state where temperatures are close to average.

The Northern Tier and Northwest typically see more snow during La Niña winters, while the southern part of the country typically stays warm and dry.

NOAA noted that this La Niña is not particularly strong, meaning that some of those typical impacts might not be seen this season.

However, other key patterns, the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), Arctic Oscillation (AO), and the Western Pacific Oscillation (WPO), together with La Niña will shape the weather across the next two months.

Both the NAO and AO are currently indicating a more amplified jet stream across the Lower 48, meaning stormier weather to end the month. These expectations also tie into the WPO which is pointing to warmer and wetter conditions across the East and cooler conditions across the West.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, all these patterns together signal warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average conditions for the eastern part of the country to end November. Meanwhile, colder-than-average conditions are expected to persist across California and the Northwest across that timeframe.

As La Niña increases in influence through December, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects more chances for arctic air to funnel into the Lower 48 bringing frigid temperatures and potentially snow.

NOAA said La Niña will likely give way to ENSO neutral conditions sometime between January and March 2026.

Neutral conditions have historically brought increased snowfall totals to the Northeast.