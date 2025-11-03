La Niña winter: Top 5 warm weather destinations to visit as bitter cold temperatures invade the US

NOAA's winter outlook has indicated that the La Niña climate pattern will have a heavy hand in the winter weather patterns from December through February throughout the U.S.

While millions love to enjoy snow-filled winter adventures, many Americans wish to escape the frigid temperatures for something much warmer.

To determine the list of the top five warm-weather destinations to visit this winter, Wallethub.com analyzed 70 of the largest metro areas in the country, grouped by warm or cold weather, along with other factors such as safety and affordability, to compile this listing.

Check out the top 5 warm-weather destinations to visit this winter:

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

Ranking at the top of the list is Las Vegas, Nevada, with a plethora of activities for tourists to explore.

Along with its beautiful year-round weather conditions, the city offers public golf courses, recreation centers, public pools, and basketball courts, as well as the fourth-best parks in the country, according to WalletHub.com.

2. San Diego, California

In second place is San Diego, California, renowned for its beautiful beaches and diverse water activities that cater to visitors, allowing them to soak up the Sun.

The city is also home to many attractions for the entire family to enjoy, including amusement parks, bike rental facilities, shopping centers, and high-rated restaurants.

3. Austin, Texas

In third place, we have Austin, Texas, home of the iconic college football Texas Longhorns.

The city offers a wide range of opportunities for people of all ages to have a great time, including outdoor live music, clubs, bars, and restaurants.

If you're more interested in the great outdoors, there are numerous opportunities to explore, including swimming holes, water parks, hiking, boat tours, and much more, according to Austintexas.org.

4. Dallas, Texas

Fourth on our list of top warm weather destinations to visit is Dallas, Texas.

This location is an excellent spot for tourists to escape the harsh reality of the winter weather and enjoy a vast variety of options to explore in the large city.

Besides being home to many professional sports teams, the city offers a zoo for children to explore, an aquarium, museums to visit, shopping centers, and a variety of delicious restaurants, according to city officials.

5. Phoenix, Arizona

Last on our top five list is Phoenix, Arizona, known for its scorching, dry heat.

Phoenix is home to more than 41,000 acres of desert parks and mountain preserves, which millions of people explore every year. Along with more than 200 miles of trails, the city offers numerous options to enjoy the great outdoors.

Looking for the top 5 winter-weather destinations to visit? Stay with FOX Weather for the next ranking list coming your way as you book your travels.