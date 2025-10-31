Search
First snow of season falls in North Carolina's mountains

Photos from Mount Mitchell early Thursday morning showed trees blanketed in their first coating of snow as meteorological winter sits just over a month away.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
MOUNT MITCHELL, N.C. — It's been a soggy end to October across the Carolinas, but while most of the region was dodging the raindrops, up in the mountains of North Carolina, it was snowflakes falling instead.

Photos from Mount Mitchell early Thursday morning showed trees blanketed in their first coating of snow as meteorological winter sits just over a month away.

Snow in NC's Mount Mitchell

First snow of 2025-26 winter season falls atop Mt. Mitchell on North Carolina on Oct. 29, 2025.

(NWS Greenville-Spartanburg / NOAA)

The National Weather Service said a cold front that's been keeping skies gloomy dropped snow levels down to about 5,000 feet Thursday morning — plenty low for Mount Mitchell at 6,684 feet and its surrounding area.

Snow in NC's Mount Mitchell

First snow of 2025-26 winter season falls atop Mt. Mitchell on North Carolina on Oct. 29, 2025.

(NWS Greenville-Spartanburg / NOAA)

But that front is finally scooting off to the north, leaving clearing skies in its wake for a drier Halloween. 

It's well earned -- the NWS office based in Greenville, South Carolina said every rain gauge in their area reported at least one inch of rain since Sunday, with many of the mountainous areas getting 2-4 inches, and a few spots totaling 6 inches.

