AAA: Record 81.8M Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving as potential storms could cause delays

A record-breaking 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, according to travel company AAA, a 1.6 million person increase over last year.

While the specifics of the holiday week forecast are still coming into focus, the FOX Forecast Center said early long-range guidance indicates the potential for storms across the central U.S. leading up to and on Thanksgiving Day.

AAA noted that Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday in terms of travel.

Some 73 million are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination, making up 90% of all holiday travelers.

Meanwhile, some six million are expected to travel by plane, a 2% increase from last year, despite the recent government shutdown.

AAA reports that travel by bus, rail or cruise has also increased over last year. The company defines the Thanksgiving travel period as the dates from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Dec. 1.

Florida tops the list of AAA's domestic Thanksgiving travel destinations this year, with Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami taking the top three spots respectively.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, storms are expected across the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday, with conditions drying out by mid-week, in time for Thanksgiving Day itself.

New York and California are also some of the most popular Thanksgiving destinations and both are also expected to be dry for Thanksgiving.

Traffic analytics company INRIX, cited by AAA, noted that the afternoons of Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the most congested periods on the road.