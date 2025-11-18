Love the holidays? Find out the top destinations to visit in the US this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many families are beginning to think about the meal that they plan on sharing together, the size of turkey, table settings, guest lists and the yearly family traditions. But others are considering a holiday getaway instead.

According to Wallethub, there are 30 destinations in the U.S. that are amazing for families that want to gobble up a turkey away from home.

"The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history," said Chip Lupo, a Wallethub analyst.

Using their ranking system that was developed based on the city's Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, accessibility, and weather. Wallethub determined the top five best destinations for Thanksgiving lovers:

1. SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio is the best place to go to for Thanksgiving this year. This city has great weather around the holidays with a 1% chance of precipitation.

San Antonio also offers the third-cheapest Thanksgiving dinner in the county and is known to have numerous great restaurants, an abundance of pumpkin patches and holiday decoration shops.

In addition, San Antonio residents are thrilled about the holiday, searching Google for terms related to Thanksgiving more than people in most cities.

2. ATLANTA, GA

Coming in second place is Atlanta. This southern city has many holiday decoration stores and highly rated restaurants. The residents also show a lot of interest in celebrating Thanksgiving as well.

Atlanta has a great track record for flights arriving and departing on time. Only 12% of flights in Atlanta were delayed last year.

Finally, The Big Peach ranks among the top cities for the number of charities per capita. Residents give around 5% of their income to charities, which is the 22nd-highest percentage in the U.S.

3. VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Ranked third on the list, Virginia Beach offers the second-cheapest hotels and accommodations for families planning to travel this Thanksgiving. For example, the lowest price for a 3-star hotel room is just $41.

This city also has no shortage of restaurants for tourists and is known to be one of the most generous communities in the country.

Lastly, Virginia Beach has the 3rd-lowest crime rate in the nation.

4. DALLAS, TX

Landing at number four is Dallas. This city has the second-best Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions nationwide, with dozens of restaurants hosting their own Thanksgiving meal and numerous Christmas light shows.

Dallas is also known to have great weather during this time of year and is very affordable for tourists.

5. SCOTTSDALE, AZ

The last one on the list is Scottsdale. This city has the best rating for giving thanks and has many Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, such as a high number of pumpkin patches and holiday decoration shops.

It is also very accessible and safe for tourists too.