TSA expects to screen nearly 18 million people over Thanksgiving week

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for one of the busiest travel days in its 24-year existence.

The agency is expecting to screen more than 17.8 million travelers between Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 2.

STORMS TO DOUSE CENTRAL AND EASTERN US AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING TARGETING KEY TRAVEL HUBS, AS POLAR VORTEX LOOMS

Of that nearly 18 million, over 3 million of those travelers are expected to be passing through airports just on Sunday, Nov. 30th alone.

"We are projecting that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in TSA history," said Adam Stahl, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that it is expecting over 360,000 flights over the Thanksgiving travel period.

More than three million travelers have been screened on nine of the Top 10 highest volume days in the TSA's history.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The TSA is offering tips to those taking to the skies ahead of their holiday travels:

Have a valid ID: Bring your RealID or other acceptable form of identification

Bring your RealID or other acceptable form of identification Pack smart: Listen to instructions from TSA officers while at checkpoints

Listen to instructions from TSA officers while at checkpoints Enroll in TSA PreCheck

For assistance on what is allowed to be brought through TSA to ensure a stress-free travel day, check out the agency's list of items.