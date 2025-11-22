Search
TSA expects to screen nearly 18 million people over Thanksgiving week

The agency is expecting to screen more than 17.8 million travelers between Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 2.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
The Federal Aviation Administration warns that this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years. FOX News Senior Multimedia Reporter Caroline Elliot reports from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on travel conditions. 

Millions of Americans to take to the skies for this Thanksgiving travel holiday

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for one of the busiest travel days in its 24-year existence. 

STORMS TO DOUSE CENTRAL AND EASTERN US AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING TARGETING KEY TRAVEL HUBS, AS POLAR VORTEX LOOMS

Of that nearly 18 million, over 3 million of those travelers are expected to be passing through airports just on Sunday, Nov. 30th alone.

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. 

(KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) / Getty Images)

"We are projecting that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in TSA history," said Adam Stahl, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that it is expecting over 360,000 flights over the Thanksgiving travel period.

Top Thanksgiving Destinations according to AAA

(AAA / FOX Weather)

More than three million travelers have been screened on nine of the Top 10 highest volume days in the TSA's history.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The TSA is offering tips to those taking to the skies ahead of their holiday travels:

  • Have a valid ID: Bring your RealID or other acceptable form of identification
  • Pack smart: Listen to instructions from TSA officers while at checkpoints
  • Enroll in TSA PreCheck

For assistance on what is allowed to be brought through TSA to ensure a stress-free travel day, check out the agency's list of items.

