Storms to douse central and eastern US ahead of Thanksgiving targeting key travel hubs, as Polar Vortex looms

With nearly 82 million people expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two storm systems that have the potential to cause significant delays during what experts say is typically the busiest travel period of the year.

The first system will bring another round of heavy rain to Texas and the Southeast beginning Sunday night and extending into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a cold front will slide across the northern Tier on Wednesday, potentially bringing snow to Minnesota and rain to the Northeast, opening the door for potential delays at major airports in Boston, New York and Philadelphia, before most of the country dries out on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Monday, Nov. 24: Heavy rain targets Texas, Southern Plains

Just a few days after extensive flooding struck central Texas, another storm system will move out of the Southwest Sunday night and push into the central and southern Plains. This rain will impact major airports and the Monday morning rush across Texas, including Dallas and Austin.

The greatest flash flood threat will be Sunday evening into Monday morning for North Texas, Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas, where a localized 3-5 inches of rain is possible through Tuesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, additional areas that could see weather-related delays include Chicago and Minneapolis, where scattered showers are possible, and some snow will be possible across the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. The Pacific Northwest remains unsettled with scattered showers and mountain snow.

Tuesday, Nov. 25: Storms shift to Southeastern US

The heaviest rain will shift out of Texas and the Plains and into the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast by Tuesday, potentially affecting major travel hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte.

Across the Northwest, light rain and mountain snow will continue, creating travel issues for cities such as Seattle and Portland.

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Cold front brings rain to the Northeast, snow possible in Minnesota

On Wednesday, cold air will move east across the Northern Tier, creating the potential for snow at Minneapolis International Airport.

The cold front will bring periods of rain to the Northeast which could cause some delays to major airports in Boston, New York and Philadelphia, while some rain will linger across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Thursday, Nov. 27: Mostly dry Thanksgiving Day with major questions lingering for the Northeast

Dry conditions are expected across most of the roads on Thanksgiving Day for drivers and parade-goers alike.

However, computer forecast models are split regarding the potential for snow across the Northeast. Some show an impactful rain-and-snow event, while others show little to nothing happening Thursday. The forecast, including any impacts on the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, will come into focus as we get closer to the holiday.

Regardless, the FOX Forecast Center does anticipate some snow and breezy conditions across the Great Lakes, western New York and the interior Northeast.

Polar Vortex looms after Thanksgiving

While there is some uncertainty regarding the potential for a storm across the Northeast on Thanksgiving, one thing does appear certain: cold arctic air will be in place across portions of the northern tier on Friday and Saturday.

Long-range forecasts indicate that disruptions in the Polar Vortex will allow freezing cold air to descend lower in the atmosphere and travel south into the Lower 48.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the Upper Midwest with the cold extending over the Rockies, Northeast and Southeast.

How long the cold will stick around is unclear at this point, but it will mark a shift into a winter pattern across most of the country, just in time for the start of meteorological winter.