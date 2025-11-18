Central, Southern Plains on alert for possible flash flooding and severe storms this week

A slow-moving pocket of energy forming in the West is set to bring some of the first measurable rainfall to the South and Central Plains this week, with the possibility of severe storms and flash flooding.

This energy will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Central Plains from Wednesday night into Thursday, creating a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat in Texas and Oklahoma.

Plains severe storm threat

Strong winds and large hail are the main concern with this system.

In addition to the severe weather threat, a level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place for parts of central Texas, southern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the flash flood threat stretches into Missouri and Kansas, with a level 2 threat covering cities like San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita, as well as much of southwestern Missouri.

Multiday flash flood threat for Plains

A broad zone from St. Louis to San Antonio is likely to receive 2–3 inches of rain, with localized totals up to 5 inches from southern Missouri into northern Texas through Friday.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday across central Texas, including areas like Kerr County in Texas Hill Country which experienced deadly flooding on July 4.

There is a chance storms could turn severe on Thursday evening across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, but the exact forecast for severe weather remains uncertain.

Flood alerts in place.

While the chance for severe weather is unclear, plenty of rain will be falling through Friday.

Many locations, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Shreveport, Louisiana, have not recorded measurable rainfall since the end of October.