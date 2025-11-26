SEE IT: Residents in Brazil are pounded with hailstones shattering a windshield, injuring at least 200

Erechim, Brazil- While driving in Erechim, Brazil on Nov. 23, Jeferson Gregula was hit by a severe storm that brought a deluge of large and heavy hail to the area.

A state of emergency was declared as the storm unfolded. Gregula caught the whole thing on camera, as the hailstones pounded his car, shattering his windshield.

In the video you can see that some hailstones may have reached the size of a golf ball, as the storm ended up injuring at least 200.

Jeferson told Storyful that he was caught off guard when dark clouds with little rain rolled in, and that "Soon after, we noticed cars with their hazard lights on, indicating danger on the roads. Then, giant hailstones began falling from the sky."

Jeferson said he has never seen the city suffer from this much destruction.

"The area where I was driving was hit by the largest hailstones, which caused major holes in vehicles, houses, and crops," he said.