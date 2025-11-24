Flooding rain and severe storms soak Texas, as record-breaking Thanksgiving travel gets underway

DALLAS – A line of thunderstorms blasted through North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas early Monday morning, bringing powerful wind gusts and heavy rain to the Interstate 20 and Interstate 35 corridors, as an estimated 73 million people begin to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

More severe storms are expected to threaten early Thanksgiving flights in these same areas on Monday afternoon, as storms begin to shift east. A broad low-level flash flood threat stretches from Austin to Nashville, Tennessee.

This same weather system delivered powerful severe weather to West Texas, including a supercell thunderstorm in Grandfalls, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

Supercells are thunderstorms which have the power to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

More than 485 flights were delayed into or out of Dallas Forth Worth International Airport Sunday, according to aviation-tracking company FlightAware.

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to develop Monday afternoon which will move across North and East Texas. These storms also carry the potential to develop supercells.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, drivers traveling Interstate 20 from Shreveport, Louisiana to Alexandria, Louisiana will likely see the worst impacts from those storms.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms covering parts of East Texas, northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and eastern Mississippi.

Houston is just outside the Level 2 risk but could still see strong storms Monday afternoon.

Severe weather threat for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch covers parts of North Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex through Monday afternoon, as these storms repeatedly soak many of the same areas.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, most of these areas can expect 1-3 inches of rain through Monday.

Flash flood threat for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

The greatest flood threat is concentrated in the Ark-La-Tex region, where NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 Flash Flood Threat that includes Dallas, Shreveport, Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas, Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee.

Travel conditions improve for Texas Tuesday as storms shift east, with the heaviest rains blanketing Alabama, Tennessee and parts of Georgia, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the country's busiest airport by volume.