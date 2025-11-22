Thanksgiving week storm live tracker: Radar, flight delays and cancellations and forecasts

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, eyes are on a round of storms taking shape in the South Plains that could affect travel plans for millions of Americans.

On Sunday, a system moving out of the Southwest will push into the central and southern Plains, bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding to parts of Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

As the week goes on, the storms will move toward the Northeast, potentially causing travel trouble at many major airports in the Midwest and in the Northeast.

STORMS TO DOUSE CENTRAL AND EASTERN US AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING TARGETING KEY TRAVEL HUBS, AS POLAR VORTEX LOOMS

Keep up with the latest storm conditions and flight delays and cancellations with these live maps:

Current radar:

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Southern Plains Thanksgiving week forecast:

Southern Plains Thanksgiving week forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Northeast Thanksgiving week forecast:

Northeast Thanksgiving week forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Southeast Thanksgiving week forecast:

Southeast Thanksgiving week forecast

(FOX Weather)



Air travel statistics:

Air travel dashboard

(FOX Weather)



Flight disruptions: