Blizzard unleashes Thanksgiving travel chaos, with biggest lake-effect snow of the season still ahead

MINNEAPOLIS – A powerful winter storm is snarling Thanksgiving travel across parts of the Upper Midwest Wednesday, after pummeling the Northern Plains with snow and powerful wind gusts that caused numerous driving injuries and hundreds of crashes.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a second winter storm that will impact millions across more than 40 states, just as many holiday travelers return home. Even more intense wind gusts and heavy snowfall are forecast for the central U.S. with the potential to cause significant delays at major airports.

THANKSGIVING WEEK STORM LIVE TRACKER: RADAR, FLIGHT DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AND FORECASTS

Treacherous travel conditions remain across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, as the first of two winter storms races across the Upper Midwest during the busy Thanksgiving travel rush.

Interstate 29 remained shut down early Wednesday morning between Fargo, North Dakota and Watertown, South Dakota before reopening as the fast-moving system cleared out of the area.

WATCH FOX WEATHER LIVE

Whiteout driving conditions with wind gusts over 70 mph were reported across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, more than 250 crashes were reported, with 30 resulting in injuries, according to officials.

More than 30 semi-trucks jackknifed resulting in the closure of Interstate 94 Tuesday evening into the overnight hours in the northwestern part of the state.

THANKSGIVING NATIONAL FORECAST: TRACKING THE GOOD, BAD AND UGLY WEATHER ACROSS AMERICA

Winds will remain an issue for airports across the Midwest through Wednesday, as powerful wind gusts will trigger ground stops and ground delays.

Feet of lake-effect snow expected downwind along the Great Lakes

As this first system moves out of the area, the biggest lake-effect snow event for the season thus far will begin for the Great Lakes Snowbelt Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Weather Alerts.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said snow totals will be measured in feet, before the snow finally tapers off Saturday morning. Periods of whiteout driving conditions are expected.

Snow has already fallen across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Marquette said people should avoid traveling Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day, if possible.

WHAT IS A WINTER STORM WARNING?

More than a foot of lake-enhanced snow has already fallen in parts of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Expected snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



The Great Lakes Snowbelt in Ohio, Pennsylvania, western New York, and New York's Tug Hill Plateau are also expected to receive feet of lake-effect snow, with the worst of the snow expected to fall on Thanksgiving Day.

SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVING THROUGH WINTER WEATHER

Thanksgiving travel planner.

(FOX Weather)



Winds are expected to be strong enough to carry lake-effect snow bands into Syracuse and Albany in central Upstate New York and New York's Capital Region, impacting drivers, especially along Interstate 90.

Second winter storm threatens millions across 40+ states

Meanwhile, cold temperatures will settle across the majority of the country on Thanksgiving Day itself, setting the stage for a dangerous winter storm that will impact more than 40 states beginning Friday, with the potential to cause more delays at major airports across the Central U.S.

THESE ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE 10 BUSIEST US AIRPORTS THIS THANKSGIVING

Post-Thanksgiving winter storm.

(FOX Weather)



As millions begin to return home or head out for Black Friday shopping, an area of low pressure will develop in the Rockies, and is expected to bring Denver's first snow of the season.

The storm will move across the Central Plains Friday into Saturday, and is expected to bring 5-8 inches of snow across portions of Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and Illinois, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Chicago is expected to see 8-12 inches of snow beginning Friday, which could rival its snowiest two-day total in November since records began in 1884, according to the Forecast Center.

Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit airports could all see significant delays due to wind and heavy snow.

HOW PILOTS NAVIGATE THROUGH DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS

Airport Forecast.

(FOX Weather)



South of Interstate 70, the mid-Mississippi Valley and points south and east will see repeated rounds of heavy rain beginning Saturday, with rain reaching the East Coast by Sunday.

Travel impacts are expected to last into Monday.