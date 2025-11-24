Thanksgiving national forecast: Tracking the good, bad and ugly weather across America

The holiday season is finally here, with some regions across the U.S. bracing for a powerful lake-effect snowstorm leading up to Thanksgiving as well as an arctic blast unleashing bitter temperatures on Thanksgiving Day.

See a national look through the week of what to expect weather-wise across the country.

Tuesday

People in the Southwest U.S. continue the holiday week by starting things off on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s in the Los Angeles area.

The downside for the western U.S. is the heavy rain that will shift into the Tennessee Valley and the south, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This could also mean rain showers in the northeast, as the system tracks northward.

Millions of Americans prepare for frigid temperatures this week

(FOX Weather)



The upper Midwest and Great Lakes are poised for snow showers. Specifically, the snow will start in the Dakotas, move into Wisconsin, and then into Michigan. It will be a similar scenario for the northwest, with light rain and mountain snow causing travel issues for cities such as Seattle and Portland.

Wednesday

The nasty weather will continue into Wednesday across portions of the East Coast, with pesky rain dampening New York City and Boston.

Light snow showers and breezy conditions are expected across Northern Maine as well. The lake-effect snow will be in full swing across the Great Lakes, as the FOX Forecast Center predicts Michigan will see the most notable snow, with no signs of slowing.

Locations such as Chicago, Milwaukee, and Detroit could experience 40–50 mph winds, potentially causing delays at airports for holiday travelers.

Thanksgiving Day

Across the Midwest and Central Plains, conditions will be dry but colder than average, with highs only in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas.

WHITE THANKSGIVING: POWERFUL LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM TO IMPACT MILLIONS

As people from across the country travel to visit family and friends for the holiday, locals in the northwest, northeast, and Great Lakes regions will experience rough weather.

Gusty winds, lingering rain, and lake-effect/mountain snow are possible across locations from Cleveland, Ohio, to Buffalo, New York. However, the worst of the snow will occur in Michigan.

Those attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are expected to have clear skies and a slight breeze, perfect for visitors to the Big Apple.

Over 100 million Americans will experience temperatures below 32 degrees throughout the holiday week.

This means people in the region should bundle up and dress warm for any post-dinner walks after stuffing their faces for the holiday.