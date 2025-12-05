Record-breaking cold impacting millions of Americans with another round of extreme arctic air on the way

Millions of people are already feeling the extreme chill on Friday before another blast of arctic air rolls through the Northern Tier of the U.S. in the early part of next week.

Temperatures from the Midwest to the Interstate 95 corridor have been some of the lowest seen so far this season, with more than a dozen record-low temperatures broken on Friday morning.

It's the first real bite of La Niña winter, where temperatures usually seen in February have already been recorded in December.

Wind chills across parts of the Northeast on Friday morning topped out at -31 in Mount Washington, New Hampshire and -12 in northern Maine.

Washington, D.C. was put under its first Extreme Cold Alert of the season on Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning.

Friday is anticipated to be the worst of the freezing temperatures.

Things will warm up just slightly on Saturday and Sunday before another round pushes into the Northeast and Great Lakes starting Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Parts of the Northeast could see morning low temperatures in the single-digits on Tuesday.

Below-average temperatures will remain in the Northern Tier of the U.S. through mid-December.