Record-breaking cold impacting millions of Americans with another round of extreme arctic air on the way

It's the first real bite of La Niña winter, where temperatures usually seen in February have already been recorded in December.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A shot of bitterly cold air settled over the Northeast, over a dozen new record lows were recorded on Friday morning. Another shot of arctic air is on the way on Tuesday when the Northeast will see morning low temperatures drop into the single digits.

Millions of people are already feeling the extreme chill on Friday before another blast of arctic air rolls through the Northern Tier of the U.S. in the early part of next week. 

Temperatures from the Midwest to the Interstate 95 corridor have been some of the lowest seen so far this season, with more than a dozen record-low temperatures broken on Friday morning. 

People walk through the freezing cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York on January 31, 2019.

It's the first real bite of La Niña winter, where temperatures usually seen in February have already been recorded in December. 

Wind chills across parts of the Northeast on Friday morning topped out at -31 in Mount Washington, New Hampshire and -12 in northern Maine

Washington, D.C. was put under its first Extreme Cold Alert of the season on Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. 

Friday is anticipated to be the worst of the freezing temperatures. 

Things will warm up just slightly on Saturday and Sunday before another round pushes into the Northeast and Great Lakes starting Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

A person walks in freezing cold temperatures in New York City on January 17, 2024. 

Parts of the Northeast could see morning low temperatures in the single-digits on Tuesday. 

Below-average temperatures will remain in the Northern Tier of the U.S. through mid-December. 

