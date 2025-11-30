Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Powerful coast-to-coast storm kicks off December with major impacts from heavy snow to ice across the nation

The cross-country storm tracks through Wednesday into the Northeast, likely posing threats of snow, ice and rain to airports, roadways and communities along its path.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
A storm system looming over the Rockies will track coast-to-coast, leaving a trail of likely hazardous conditions, including snow, ice and rain, as some regions are already under a Winter Weather Advisory. 

Coast-to-coast storm set to kick off December with threats from rain, snow and ice in certain regions

A storm system looming over the Rockies will track coast-to-coast, leaving a trail of likely hazardous conditions, including snow, ice and rain, as some regions are already under a Winter Weather Advisory. 

Closely following a major winter storm that unleashed travel chaos during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, meteorological winter is set to kick off this week with a powerful coast-to-coast storm delivering a wide range of impacts. 

The cross-country storm starts Sunday in the Rockies and tracks through Wednesday into the Northeast, likely posing threats of snow, ice and rain to airports, roadways and communities along its path. 

December storm outlook map

December storm outlook map

(FOX Weather)

Snow will develop across portions of the northern Rockies and pivot south, bringing possible snow showers to Utah, Colorado and New Mexico before the storm moves into the Plains.

DECEMBER SKYWATCHING GUIDE: WHAT NOT TO MISS THIS MONTH

Monday: Storm gains strength as it moves into the Plains

The storm moves into the Plains, where Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit could see even more snow just days after the record Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm swept across the Midwest. 

  • People walking through heavy snow in Chicago on Saturday.
    Image 1 of 7

    People walking through heavy snow in Chicago on Saturday. (Robert Ray)

  • Image 2 of 7

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office in Indiana responded to 12 motor vehicle crashes in the span of two hours on Saturday as snow continues to fall in the Midwest. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 3 of 7

    A multi-car pile up in Grant County, Indiana on I-69 resulted in a temporary road closure. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 4 of 7

    People shovel snow on saturday morning in Des Moines, Iowa. (FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel)

  • Image 5 of 7

    Several slide offs and crashes closed I-70 westbound between the 13 and 15-mile markers, near Terre Haute, Indiana  (Indiana Department of Transportation: West Central)

  • Photo shows a driveway and cars covered in snow in O'Fallon, MO.
    Image 6 of 7

    Photo shows a driveway and cars covered in snow in O'Fallon, MO.  (Rebecca Witte Smith/Facebook )

  • A snow-covered back porch in O'Fallon, MO during a major winter storm on Nov. 29, 2025.
    Image 7 of 7

    A snow-covered back porch in O'Fallon, MO during a major winter storm on Nov. 29, 2025.  (Rebecca Witte Smith/Facebook )

3-5 inches of snow could fall from northern Missouri into northern Illinois.

Snow will also extend into the Ohio River Valley, expecting to see snow accumulations of 1-3 inches.

Chicago snow forecast through Tuesday

Chicago snow forecast through Tuesday

(FOX Weather)

Ice poses a bigger concern for major interstates in Arkansas and Oklahoma as the cold arctic air lingers.  

Cities such as Tulsa, Little Rock and Fort Smith are in the threat zone for patchy snow and potential ice disruptions.

Major interstate impacts on Monday morning

Major interstate impacts on Monday morning 

(FOX Weather)

ARCTIC BLAST TO IMPACT 235 MILLION FROM DECEMBER DEEP FREEZE

Tuesday through Wednesday: Mid-Atlantic to Northeast See Impacts 

The storm will take off through the Northeast, bringing mainly rain with a wintry mix to the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

Threats of ice are likely in West Virginia and the Virginia mountains, as potentially snow or rain will impact parts of the Northeast.

Snow forecast projection for the East

Snow forecast projection for the East

(FOX Weather)

Colder air is expected to bring snow inland of Maine and Pennsylvania. However, snow accumulations are uncertain at this time and will be more known over the coming days.  

The FOX Forecast Center says that the path of the storm will still have major implications on who will see rain or snow. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather for continued coverage as we track this coast-to-coast storm and impacts to come.

Tags
Loading...