Powerful coast-to-coast storm kicks off December with major impacts from heavy snow to ice across the nation

Closely following a major winter storm that unleashed travel chaos during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, meteorological winter is set to kick off this week with a powerful coast-to-coast storm delivering a wide range of impacts.

The cross-country storm starts Sunday in the Rockies and tracks through Wednesday into the Northeast, likely posing threats of snow, ice and rain to airports, roadways and communities along its path.

Snow will develop across portions of the northern Rockies and pivot south, bringing possible snow showers to Utah, Colorado and New Mexico before the storm moves into the Plains.

Monday: Storm gains strength as it moves into the Plains

The storm moves into the Plains, where Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit could see even more snow just days after the record Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm swept across the Midwest.

3-5 inches of snow could fall from northern Missouri into northern Illinois.

Snow will also extend into the Ohio River Valley, expecting to see snow accumulations of 1-3 inches.

Ice poses a bigger concern for major interstates in Arkansas and Oklahoma as the cold arctic air lingers.

Cities such as Tulsa, Little Rock and Fort Smith are in the threat zone for patchy snow and potential ice disruptions.

Tuesday through Wednesday: Mid-Atlantic to Northeast See Impacts

The storm will take off through the Northeast, bringing mainly rain with a wintry mix to the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Threats of ice are likely in West Virginia and the Virginia mountains, as potentially snow or rain will impact parts of the Northeast.

Colder air is expected to bring snow inland of Maine and Pennsylvania. However, snow accumulations are uncertain at this time and will be more known over the coming days.

The FOX Forecast Center says that the path of the storm will still have major implications on who will see rain or snow.

Stay with FOX Weather for continued coverage as we track this coast-to-coast storm and impacts to come.