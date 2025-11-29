Search
Massive winter storm slams Midwest with heavy snow, unleashing dangerous travel conditions for holiday weekend

Winter Storm Warnings stretched across most of the Upper Midwest, covering areas from South Dakota and Nebraska to Ohio and Indiana through Sunday.

A snowstorm that has the potential to be historic across parts of the Midwest is already creating snow-covered roadways that are likely to be a nightmare for millions of people hitting the roads to return home from Thanksgiving plans this weekend. 

Winter Storm Warnings in effect as November snowstorm impacts millions across Midwest, Plains

Parts of the Midwest are seeing heavy snowfall from a major winter storm that is blasting the Central U.S. this weekend, causing travel headaches for millions of people as they return home from Thanksgiving plans. 

Winter Storm Warnings stretched across most of the Upper Midwest, covering areas from South Dakota and Nebraska to Ohio and Indiana through Sunday. 

Chicago and Milwaukee are likely to be at the forefront of this storm, with snow really picking up on Saturday afternoon. 

Both cities are likely to see 8-12 inches of snow, with some places in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin potentially seeing more than a foot of snow by Sunday. 

Snow has landed in Des Moines, Iowa, as a major winter storm blasts most of the Central U.S. with heavy snow. This storm is already causing travel trouble across Iowa and Illinois as major interstates are covered with snow. 

Winter storm hits Des Moines, leading to snow-covered roads and dangerous travel conditions

On Saturday morning, roads in Chicago were partly covered with snow, according to Illinois Department of Transportation information. 

Flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport were grounded for an hour on Saturday morning.

More than 500 flights to and from Chicago airports were canceled on Saturday morning with more disruptions expected through this weekend. 

Flights to O'Hare were delayed on average by 266 minutes, or about 4.5 hours through Saturday afternoon. 

In Springfield, Illinois, a Snow Emergency was declared through 8 a.m. CT on Sunday. 

Video from Orland Park, Illinois this morning shows snow-covered roads creating dangerous travel conditions as a massive winter storm barrels toward Chicago. The city could see up to a foot of snow by weekend's end. 

Road conditions deteriorating in Chicago suburbs as winter storm impacts millions

Significant snowfall was recorded across parts of Iowa on Saturday morning, with between 3 and 5 inches reported in central Iowa cities. 

Most of Iowa could see upward of a foot of snow by Sunday morning, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

Des Moines Airport has recorded nearly 4 inches of snow on Saturday as a winter storm dumps snow on the Midwest this weekend. FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel reports from downtown Des Moines where heavy snow continues to fall and coat roads. 

Heavy snow buries Des Moines as winter storm blasts millions

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic maps showed major interstates across most of the state fully covered in snow, and warned that travelers should be ready to change their plans to hit the roads. 

The closer to the Great Lakes, the more likely it is to see much higher snow totals, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

If the forecast verifies for Chicago, it could be one of the snowiest two-day November snow events in the city’s history. 

Snow also stretched into Missouri on Saturday morning. 

Photo shows a driveway and cars covered in snow in O'Fallon, MO.

Photo shows a driveway and cars covered in snow in O'Fallon, MO. 

(Rebecca Witte Smith/Facebook  / FOX Weather)

Photos from O'Fallon early Saturday showed snow-covered streets and cars in a neighborhood. 

The St. Louis metro area is expecting between 3-5 inches of snow, with a report in Weldon Spring, Missouri, on Saturday morning of two inches of snow. 

The travel headaches across the Midwest are not only impacting the roads but the skies too. 

Major airport hubs like Chicago O'Hare and Midway, Milwaukee Mitchell International, Minneapolis-St. Paul International and Detroit Metropolitan are likely to see flight disruptions through the weekend. 

By Monday, travel troubles should ease up as conditions improve across the country. 

Stay with FOX Weather for extended live coverage tracking the major snowstorm through the weekend.

