Denver area pummeled by Easter weekend snowstorm that's complicating holiday travel

DENVER - A significant late-season snowstorm is bringing high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies through Saturday.

Denver reached a high temperature of 77 degrees on Thursday afternoon but saw snow by Thursday night.

Video shot by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell showed people huddled in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday night. Some were still wearing short-sleeved shirts.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

The Mile High City should see snow all day Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Winter weather made things difficult for drivers and travelers ahead of Easter.

Colorado's Department of Transportation warned drivers of potentially icy conditions into Friday evening on Interstate 70 west of Denver. Part of I-70 was closed between Golden and Silverthorne on Friday morning due to spun-out vehicles, according to the department.

Utah's DOT reported crashes on Interstate 80 Friday morning in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Parts of Montana picked up more than a foot of snow Wednesday into Thursday as the quick-moving low-pressure system made its way down the Rocky Mountains.

Places south of Jackson, Wyoming, saw fresh powder, including a herd of cows at a ranch in Sublette County, who could be seen trudging through the snow.

Snow will reach the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in New Mexico and the San Francisco Peaks of Arizona by Friday.

All told, parts of Colorado and Wyoming could see between 1 and 2 feet of snow.

Snow will persist through Friday before the system begins to move into the Plains by Saturday afternoon.

April is actually the snowiest month for several Western states . Parts of Colorado, Wyoming and the Black Hills of South Dakota all usually receive their greatest average snowfall in April.

