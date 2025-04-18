Search
Denver area pummeled by Easter weekend snowstorm that's complicating holiday travel

Denver reached a high temperature of 77 degrees on Thursday afternoon but saw snow by Thursday evening,

By Julian Atienza
After temperatures in the 70s in parts of the Rockies on Thursday, bitter cold and snow have moved in. This is part of a late-season snowstorm that could drop as much as 1-2 feet in some areas of the Rocky Mountains through Saturday.

DENVER - A significant late-season snowstorm is bringing high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies through Saturday.

Denver reached a high temperature of 77 degrees on Thursday afternoon but saw snow by Thursday night. 

Video shot by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell showed people huddled in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday night. Some were still wearing short-sleeved shirts.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Snow began to fall in Boulder, Colorado Thursday evening, a late-season snowstorm could bring as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies through Saturday.

The Mile High City should see snow all day Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday. 

Winter weather made things difficult for drivers and travelers ahead of Easter.

Colorado's Department of Transportation warned drivers of potentially icy conditions into Friday evening on Interstate 70 west of Denver. Part of I-70 was closed between Golden and Silverthorne on Friday morning due to spun-out vehicles, according to the department.

Utah's DOT reported crashes on Interstate 80 Friday morning in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Friday morning, April 18, 2025. (Brandy Campbell/ FOX Weather)

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Friday morning, April 18, 2025. (Brandy Campbell/ FOX Weather)

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Friday morning, April 18, 2025. (Brandy Campbell/ FOX Weather)

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Friday morning, April 18, 2025. (Brandy Campbell/ FOX Weather)

    Snow made for slick conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons in Utah along State Routes 190 and 210. (@UDOTcottonwoods)

    Snow fell on State Highway 2, 8 miles east of East Glacier Park, Montana on Wednesday.  (@TonyBynum via Storyful)

    Snow covers Highway 2 in Essex, Montana on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (NWS Missoula/X)

Parts of Montana picked up more than a foot of snow Wednesday into Thursday as the quick-moving low-pressure system made its way down the Rocky Mountains.

Places south of Jackson, Wyoming, saw fresh powder, including a herd of cows at a ranch in Sublette County, who could be seen trudging through the snow.

Cows trudged through a snow-covered ranch in Sublette County, Wyoming. The significant late-season snowstorm is expected to bring high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies through Saturday (Video Credit: @RanaePape via Storyful).

Snow will reach the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in New Mexico and the San Francisco Peaks of Arizona by Friday.

All told, parts of Colorado and Wyoming could see between 1 and 2 feet of snow.

Snow will persist through Friday before the system begins to move into the Plains by Saturday afternoon.

April is actually the snowiest month for several Western states. Parts of Colorado, Wyoming and the Black Hills of South Dakota all usually receive their greatest average snowfall in April.

This graphic shows expected snow accumulations through Saturday, April 19, 2025

(FOX Weather)

