Friday severe storms target Midwest, Plains as over 100 million Americans under threat through Easter Sunday

ST. LOUIS – A major severe storm risk will once again emerge Friday as outdoor Easter activities and travel are set to begin, impacting over 52 million people across 11 states. From the southern Plains up through the Midwest, the forecast includes the possibility of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Adding to the concern, this volatile weather pattern will linger through the holiday weekend, threatening the Texas I-35 corridor with more severe storms on Saturday before shifting its focus northward to the central Plains on Sunday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Severe weather unleashed its fury across the central Plains on Thursday evening. Several storm chasers, including FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic, captured video of a tornado forming and then rolling across the fields of Missouri Valley, Iowa. This comes amid a rare Tornado Emergency issued for Fremont, Montgomery and Page counties in Iowa, alongside reports of softball-sized hail.

The danger isn't over, as over 100 million Americans are under this threat through Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center said Friday's severe storm threat zone is a massive area centered along a cold front that will stretch nearly border to border. But the devil is in the details, and different scenarios may play out in the northern and southern sections of the threat zone.

Severe weather outlook.

Redevelopment of storms is expected by midday over parts of Wisconsin and into northern and Upper Michigan. These storms will be hail (<1") producers. Further south, a cap on the atmosphere will keep storms from developing until late afternoon and early evening.

Eventually, isolated supercells are expected to track across Illinois, Indiana and perhaps southern Michigan. Strong wind gusts greater than 60 mph and small hail are the greatest threats. The greatest tornado potential will remain in Missouri and Illinois. Cities in the path of these storms include St. Louis, Milwaukee and Chicago. Indianapolis and Detroit are also included.

Severe weather outlook.

(FOX Weather)



By early evening, storms should start to intensify. Supercells could develop with the initial round of storms that may produce a couple of tornadoes across western Oklahoma. Hail larger than golf balls will also be possible from central Kansas to northwest Texas.

Farther northeast into Kansas and Missouri, clusters of severe storms will also be possible and could produce 50-60 mph winds and hail. Wichita Falls, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita, Kansas, are just some of the major cities in the severe storm threat across the South.

Tornado risk emerges by Easter Sunday amid flood concerns

Saturday will see the severe storm threat area shift only a bit. Scattered severe storms seem possible from central Texas into the Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will also signal the beginning of heavy rain and possible flooding as storms repeatedly drench the same areas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A look at the rain still to come in the central U.S. from Saturday through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Across Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the forecast is a little more uncertain due to the presence of morning thunderstorms. These morning storms could "eat up" the available energy in the atmosphere and limit activity later in the day. Should the storms develop, damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are the main concerns. A tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Easter Sunday will be a day to watch as ingredients may come together for a more formidable severe weather event, including more tornadoes.

A region that has been hit very hard by severe weather over the past month may be in the crosshairs: portions of the southern Plains, lower and mid-Mississippi Valley and mid-South region.

Details will become clear as Easter Sunday draws closer. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest developments.