Severe storm threat upgraded Thursday as multiday risk rumbles through Easter weekend

OMAHA, Neb. – Round after round of severe thunderstorms starting Thursday, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, are forecast to impact the central and eastern U.S., potentially disrupting holiday travel and any outdoor Easter weekend activities.

The FOX Forecast Center said ongoing storms continue to push east Thursday morning through the Kansas City, Missouri, metro as a warm front lifts northeast through the region. These storms are expected to weaken as they push their way through Missouri and may continue to produce isolated hail to the size of quarters through the morning.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

A particularly potent area of thunderstorms was observed early Thursday morning near Manhattan and Topeka, Kansas, producing 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail. While this immediate threat has moved eastward, the overall risk of severe weather will escalate throughout the day.

More than 1 million people are included in an upgraded Level 3 out of 5 risk zone from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, with Omaha, Nebraska, in the bull's-eye.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the central U.S. from Thursday through Easter Sunday.

A sharp change in temperature through the atmosphere will likely produce updrafts capable of causing hail that could grow to baseball-sized in storms across southeastern Nebraska and into southwestern Iowa, the FOX Forecast Center notes.

While not the primary threat, the potential for a few tornadoes in supercells could develop in a narrow corridor from eastern Nebraska to western Iowa.

This graphic shows where severe weather ingredients could come together Thursday.

Thunderstorms will likely persist into the evening across the Midwest. However, as these storms move east, some weakening is expected.

Severe weather shifts east by Good Friday

By Friday, the threat of severe weather will shift east and expand from the southern Plains into the Great Lakes region. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.

The FOX Forecast Center said the environment will support a broad area of severe storms, potentially affecting a large area extending from Detroit to Chicago southwestward to Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas.

These storms will primarily pack a damaging wind and large hail threat. The tornado risk, while not zero, will be low due to a lack of individual supercells. Instead, clusters of storms will develop along the cold front.

Tornado risk emerges by Easter Sunday amid flood concerns

Saturday will see the severe storm threat area shift only a bit. Scattered severe storms seem possible from central Texas into the Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will also signal the beginning of heavy rain and possible flooding as storms repeatedly drench the same areas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A look at the rain still to come in the central U.S. from Saturday through Sunday.

Across Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the forecast is a little more uncertain due to the presence of morning thunderstorms. These morning storms could "eat up" the available energy in the atmosphere and limit activity later in the day. Should the storms develop, damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are the main concerns. A tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Easter Sunday will be a day to watch as ingredients may come together for a more formidable severe weather event, including more tornadoes.

A region that has been hit very hard by severe weather over the past month may be in the crosshairs: portions of the southern Plains, lower and mid-Mississippi Valley and mid-South region.

Details will become clear as Easter Sunday draws closer. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest developments.