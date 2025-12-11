Brutal one-two punch of Arctic air to slam millions of Americans, triggering health and safety concerns

This week, over 210 million Americans are set to experience dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, as back-to-back arctic blasts will bring over 150 million people to feel below-average temperatures.

These new rounds of frigid blasts will track Thursday through Sunday, with the weekend surge posing the biggest threat, as many Americans could feel some of the coldest air of the season, raising alarms for possible Extreme Cold Warnings for portions of the country.

The first blast of cold air on Thursday will be felt from the Midwest into the Northeast, as wind chills will heighten the effects.

High temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below average and cities like Chicago, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh will be stuck in the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens.

By Friday, conditions take an even bigger toll on the country, as the second round brings an impactful punch of freezing air to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with areas across Montana and North Dakota possibly reaching nearly 30 degrees below average by the afternoon.

Again, windy conditions will add to these low temperatures, making the cold air more impactful for many.

By the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will feature some of the coldest air of the season for the country.

The surge moves into the Midwest, Central Plains and Northeast, with cities from Minneapolis to St. Louis, through Nashville, and into Buffalo up to 30 degrees below average.

From the Upper Midwest into northern New England, high temperatures will be in the single digits, as the Central U.S. and Tennessee River Valley will be in the 20s to 30s range.

More severe impacts will come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning across the North, as lows will fall into the negative teens from North Dakota through Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

The FOX Weather Center explains that once winds are factored in, wind values will drop alarmingly low, likely warranting Extreme Cold Warnings, as wind chills are forecast to be near negative 20 on Saturday morning in Minneapolis and close to negative 30 on Sunday.

The center warns that these levels of extreme cold can be very dangerous, as frostbite or hypothermia sets in within minutes.

By early next week the cold grip will push east, and the frozen areas will slowly return to closer to average temperatures.