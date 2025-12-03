Dangerous snow squalls brewing ahead of extreme arctic blast

BUFFALO, NY - A powerful cold front is making its way across the country with the possibility of several snow squalls developing along the way. Starting on Wednesday, this front will begin to move from the Midwest toward the Northeast, and the fast-hitting bursts of snow could create extremely dangerous whiteout conditions and impact travel.

Snow squall threat

(FOX Weather)



Beginning Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be positioned over Hudson Bay with a much larger cold front extending back across the Upper Midwest into the High Plains.

POTENTIAL ICE THREAT, FIRST SNOW OF SEASON LOOMS FOR MID-ATLANTIC, CAROLINAS AMID ACTIVE LA NIÑA WINTER

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

A strong area of high pressure is tailing that front and will quickly make its way into the middle of the U.S. As the cold front makes its way East, it will be accompanied by an arctic air mass containing some of the coldest temperatures this season, along with moisture, allowing the cold front to act as a trigger for snow showers.

Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are forecast to see light snow on Wednesday, according to the FOX Weather Center, with a minimal snow squall threat. However, there is a possibility of strong wind gusts with light to moderate snow, which will make for dangerous driving on Interstates 94, 35 and 75.

Snow forecast

(FOX Weather)



Ahead of the system, it will be cold and calm, but as the system moves to the south, a sharp rise in winds will likely begin and temperatures will tumble.

The threat of snow squalls ramps up on Thursday when the traveling cold front becomes a true artic front. Just enough moisture will accompany this system to allow snow to develop, with the peak expected to happen in the afternoon hours.

Through Thursday, whiteout conditions are possible along Interstates 90, 81 and 80, with some areas around the Great Lakes and in the Northeast forecast to see up to 8 inches of snow.

WHAT ARE SNOW SQUALLS AND WHY ARE THEY SO DANGEROUS?

Wind forecast through Thursday

(FOX Weather)



Gusty winds and cold air will blow across the Great Lakes and increase the potential for snow squalls. Some cities along the Great Lakes, such as Cleveland, Ohio, Erie, Pa. and Buffalo could see winds ranging from 10-40 mph. Those high wind speeds are expected to be present further east in Burlington, Vt., Boston, and Portland, Maine through Thursday.