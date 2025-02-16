Life-threatening cold invades US this week with millions facing subzero wind chills

The polar vortex returns to the lower 48 this week, and frostbite-inducing temperatures for millions will last through next week.

Arctic air will descend and spread across the U.S. early this week and into next week, with temperatures plummeting 30 to 40 degrees below average for this time of year.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this extreme cold appears locked in, with a deep freeze likely lasting through the end of the month.

Forecast wind chills.

Wicked wind chills for the Northern Tier

The north-central U.S. will suffer from the most extreme cold, with wind chills as low as negative 60 for parts of the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota.

Despite this outlook, these aren’t likely to reach record lows. Still, the cold is dangerous and frostbite is possible within minutes to exposed skin.

National Weather Service offices across the region have issued cold weather advisories for 50 million Americans, including Extreme Cold Warnings for North Dakota, northern South Dakota, and central and northwestern Minnesota.

These areas are forecast to experience life-threatening wind chills from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning, with wind chills 60 below zero. Under these conditions, frostbite can occur within minutes.

Records lows are possible across the Plains by Wednesday, and hundreds of cities are facing potential record-breaking morning low temperatures.

Major cities across the Plains, including Kansas City, could see low temperatures well below zero.

The situation is more concerning as the Arctic air pushes into the Deep South later this week, enveloping areas not accustomed to extreme cold.

South forecast low temperatures.

Dallas is forecast to see a morning low temperature in the mid-teens on Wednesday with freezing temperatures as far south as Houston and Mobile, Alabama.

The FOX Forecast Center warns parts of Texas could experience cold rivaling the infamous Texas freeze of 2021.