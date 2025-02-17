Delta flight from Minnesota crash lands upside down in Toronto amid 40-mph winds

TORONTO – An emergency situation was unfolding Monday afternoon at the Toronto Pearson International Airport after a Delta airline plane crash-landed on the runway, photos showed.

Photos taken at the airport showed the Delta aircraft belly up on the runway with emergency crews around the vehicle.

Airport officials said the flight originated from Minneapolis.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis," airport officials said in a statement on X. "Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

In a statement, Delta said it "is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident."

A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance Services said three patients were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries.

One pediatric patient was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto with critical injuries via Ornge Critical Care Land Ambulance. A man in his 60s was taken to St. Michael's Hospital with critical injuries and a woman in her 40s was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with critical injuries, Ornge spokesperson Joshua McNamara told FOX Weather.

The crash remains under investigation.

While it is not yet clear if weather played a role in the crash, the incident happened as extreme cold and wintry conditions unfolded across the northern tier of the U.S. and in Canada. Winds were gusting to about 40 mph at the time of the crash.

No snow was falling at the time of the crash, but the gusty winds were blowing around the more than 8 inches of snow that fell at the airport over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.