Travel nightmare: Winter snowstorm causes delays and power outages across the Northeast

NEW YORK, NY - As a major snowstorm exits the Northeast, major airports and cities are seeing an impact with delays, cancellations and power outages on Sunday.

Major airports, including Newark Liberty National Airport (JFK) in New Jersey, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport in New York, are seeing delays over two hours due to snow and ice.

In addition to travel delays, much of the Northeast is also experiencing power outages. According to poweroutage.us, nearly 15,000 people in Pennsylvania and about 14,700 homes in New Jersey are without power. New York has about 4,000 outages and Ohio has roughly 7,400 outages reported.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place in Philadelphia , and Winter Weather Advisories are scattered throughout the region, including in New York City , Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

A large swath of 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely for major cities like Philadelphia and New York City. Half a foot of snow is possible in New Jersey and throughout Long Island, New York.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from Maryland along the East Coast to Cape Cod. According to the FOX Forecast Center, these areas along the I-95 corridor are forecast to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with some localized spots in South Jersey and Eastern Long Island seeing up to 4 to 5 inches.

The snow isn't quite over yet. Snow is still coming down in some states, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and more.

Over half a foot of snow has already fallen in parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

States in the Northern Tier — including New England — are experiencing a quick start to the snowy season. The FOX Forecast Center said it's partly due to the position of the jet stream, which allows for repeated surges of moisture. The jet stream's more southerly placement has also opened the door for Arctic air to sneak in.

The combination of colder temperatures and a stormy pattern has created the perfect recipe for snow.

The Midwest has already seen more than 400% of its average snowfall at this time of year. This includes South Bend, Indiana, which is running almost two feet above average.

Chicago is also seeing its snowiest start to the winter since 2000. A record 17.3 inches has already been recorded, with 15 inches falling between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7.