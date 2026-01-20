Crippling ice across massive swath of South unleashed by major winter storm could freeze power grids

A major winter storm is forecast to move into the Southeast at the start of the weekend, bringing crippling ice and significant snowfall to millions from Mississippi through Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Millions of Americans will face the impact of the major winter storm, as heavy snow and crippling levels of ice threaten dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

Current conditions for the Southeast/Mid-Atlantic region.

Over 15 states stretching across a massive corridor from as far west as Nevada to the East Coast could potentially see ice from Friday through Monday.

Current weather patterns suggest a classic set-up for a disruptive ice storm , as the biggest threat for ice into this weekend will include areas from Central Texas into Tennessee through the Carolinas.

With dangerous levels of ice threatening millions of Americans, slipping on the way out the door is not the only major concern.

This graphic displays the ice forecast Friday to Monday.

As much as an ½ inch of ice is forecast to reach parts of North and South Carolina , Georgia , Arkansas , Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi , threatening widespread power outages, fallen trees and dangerous travel conditions.

Major interstates, including I-20, I-40, and I-95, are likely to experience significant icing, leading to dangerous travel conditions.

This graphic displays the impacts different amounts of ice have.

The highest snowfall totals from Friday through Monday are expected from Nashville through western North Carolina, including Winston Salem, where over a foot of snow is likely in these areas, as colder air will favor a predominantly snow-driven event.

With the arctic invasion well underway bringing Alaska-like temperatures to several states in the Lower 48, snow and ice will stick around in affected areas in the Southeast.

Temperatures across the region will remain cold into early next week, meaning much of the snow and ice that falls will persist.

The possibility of a winter storm impacting the state has some residents nervous about a repeat of a 2021 winter storm that knocked out power to millions for days at a time.

In a statement, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said they "anticipate there will be sufficient generation to meet demand."

"ERCOT will continue to deploy all available resources to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation providers, and transmission utilities," they said in a statement.