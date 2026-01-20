Southern city could see a top five worst snowstorm in recorded history from brewing major winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A major winter storm is forecast to take shape in the Southern Plains on Friday, and it'll pump significant snow and ice into a region that rarely ever sees forecasts of such magnitudes.

With Winter Storm Watches now in effect, areas from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas are monitoring the potentially historic winter storm expected to persist through the weekend. It could create chaotic travel conditions as dangerous levels of snow and ice are forecast in an area that doesn't typically experience major winter weather events of this scale.

This graphic displays the snow potential across areas in the South through Monday.

With freezing temperatures expected to linger through the weekend, Oklahoma City will primarily see a snow event that could potentially etch this winter storm into the Sooner State's history books.

While there is still uncertainty about how much snow Oklahoma City will see, forecast models are coming into better agreement with over 6 inches of snow possible, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The initial round of precipitation will begin as rain across areas such as Dallas and Little Rock on Friday afternoon. However, as colder air surges in at the surface while warmer air remains aloft, freezing rain will quickly develop.

During the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday, widespread icing is expected from Midland, Texas, through Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana, and into southern Arkansas.

Central Oklahoma through northern Arkansas and into Tennessee will receive the highest snowfall totals, as these regions will see less freezing rain due to the entire atmospheric column remaining below freezing through the weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The heaviest snow and ice are expected from Saturday morning through midday Sunday.

This graphic displays areas under Winter Weather Alerts in the Southern Plains, and includes Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Through Sunday, a high impact swath of ice accretion is possible, with a bullseye of 0.50 inches or more of ice from far eastern Texas through southern Arkansas and into northwestern Mississippi.

Widespread power outages are likely in these areas. Elsewhere, locations from San Angelo, Texas, through Dallas may see around 0.25 to 0.50 inches of ice. This would be sufficient to cause numerous power outages and severely disrupt travel along major interstates such as I-20 and I-35 into Sunday.

This graphic displays the ice forecast through Monday.

Behind the freezing rain and snow, frigid temperatures will move in, helping to lock in any ice and snow that falls through the weekend.

Locations from Dallas to Little Rock could wake up to temperatures in the single digits or even below zero by Monday morning, nearly 30 to 40 degrees below average.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures on back-to-back days are forecast to be teetering below zero in Oklahoma City as the region prepares to face the extremely rare, major winter storm.

This graphic displays the forecast temperature lows across areas in the South.

The debilitating effects of a crippling ice storm, combined with extremely low temperatures, could set the stage for a potentially catastrophic event if the forecast materializes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.