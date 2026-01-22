Historic winter storm: 200 million in path of dangerous snow, ice with first impacts in less than 24 hours

Fast Facts:

Crippling ice expected across a corridor from Texas to the Carolinas

High-impact snowstorm headed for the Northeast

Thousands of flights likely to be canceled

More than 200 million people across more than 35 states, from New Mexico to New York, are in the path of a potentially historic winter storm that's expected to extend over 2,000 miles and deliver crippling snow and ice, beginning Friday.

A trailing blast of Arctic air associated with the polar vortex is expected to bring a dangerous re-freeze that could create long-duration power outages and paralyze travel for days.

Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency ahead of the sprawling system as some energy companies have begun to mobilize additional crews, preparing for ice accretion capable of taking down power lines and creating nearly impossible driving conditions.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, states along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast portions of the Interstate 95 corridor are preparing for the potential for more than a foot of snow, in what could be the biggest snowstorm in years.

The sprawling system will move out of the Southwest beginning Friday morning and track east through the weekend — first slamming Texas and Oklahoma, before raking across the South and into the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, and eventually reaching the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts.

Airports across the country will likely see days of significant cancellations and delays.

Expected snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



States prepare for potentially historic storm

Texas activated its state emergency response resources on Wednesday in anticipation of the winter storm. Governor Greg Abbott said this would ensure municipalities have critical resources before any potential winter weather impacts.

South Carolina enacted its Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to quickly mobilize resources, allow the state National Guard to activate personnel and prepare equipment, and allows state and local emergency management officials to start coordinating response efforts.

In North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein said the state's emergency response team is already working to make sure resources are in place to keep residents safe.

Maryland has also declared a state of preparedness in anticipation of the storm. The declaration, made by Governor Wes Moore, "enhances the state's ability to respond quickly and effectively to potential hazards before escalating response, providing an easier path for information sharing and coordination."

Dangerous ice storm targets Southern Tier

A paralyzing ice storm is expected to be the main threat within the southern component of this colossal winter system.

Over 15 states stretching across a massive corridor from New Mexico through the South to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic coasts could see ice accretion capable of causing numerous power outages from Friday through Monday.

Ice forecast.

(FOX Weather)



The bull's-eye for the most significant ice accretion, capable of causing widespread power outages, is currently forecast from East Texas through southern Arkansas.

Those in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area should also prepare for hazardous ice beginning Friday.

Another significant ice threat is forecast to develop across the eastern side of the Appalachians, currently including Atlanta, Augusta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

This graphic displays areas that could potentially face power outages from the major winter storm.

(FOX Weather)



Ahead of the storm, Winter Storm Watches have been expanded across portions of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma , Arkansas, Louisiana and the Tennessee Valley from Friday night through Saturday.

Active winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Massive winter system to blast Southern Plains Friday

Cold rain will break out from Dallas to Little Rock, Arkansas, by Friday afternoon, before transitioning over to a dangerous wintry mix by Friday evening.

However, there is still some uncertainty from computer forecast models about exactly where the snow-ice-rain lines will set up, but there is strong agreement that the worst of the snow will stay to the north of the I-20 corridor.

This graphic showcases the snow potential in areas across the South through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



As the storm tracks into the Southeast, a deep freeze will remain over the Southern Plains preventing snow and ice from melting, potentially hindering any power restoration efforts.

This graphic showcases the low temperature forecast in some areas across the South Sunday through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



A wide swath of 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected across central Oklahoma into northern Arkansas through Sunday.

This system has the potential to break into the top five largest snow events in Oklahoma City history.

Winter storm reaches the Southeast Saturday

The massive winter storm will reach the Southeast by Saturday, when a very strong area of high pressure will be positioned to the north across the Northern Plains and Midwest. This high, rotating clockwise, will funnel arctic air southward, locking it against the Appalachians.

Snow forecasts have shifted further north across a corridor north of I-40 along Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau and eventually into the southern Appalachians in western North Carolina.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure in the Southeast Sunday morning.

(FOX Weather)



The highest snowfall totals from Friday through Monday are expected from Nashville through western North Carolina, including Winston-Salem, where over a foot of snow is likely as colder air will favor a predominantly snow-driven event.

Crippling ice is expected across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, forecast to arrive into Saturday afternoon.

Areas from Atlanta through Columbia and Raleigh could see a half inch of dangerous ice accretion.

Confidence growing for more than a foot of snow across Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Meanwhile, there's growing confidence among computer forecast models that this system could develop into the most significant snowstorm for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New York tri-state area in years.

Currently, the highest snow accumulations are forecast to fall across parts of central Virginia through Washington, D.C. beginning Saturday evening.

Mid-Atlantic snow potential

(FOX Weather)



The biggest question that remains is whether the massive winter storm is able to move off the East Coast and intensify.

If this scenario plays out, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City could see more than a foot of snow by Monday morning.

The further north the storm is able to track, the greater the likelihood of significant snow further north along the I-95 corridor in New England.

Check back for updates on this developing story.