2,300 mile winter storm: Crippling impacts begin tonight as 240 million brace for dangerous snow, ice

Crippling ice expected across a corridor from Texas to the Carolinas

High-impact snowstorm headed for the Northeast with double-digit snow totals

Over a thousand flights already canceled before storm's impacts begin

More than 240 million people across more than 40 states, from Arizona to Maine, are in the path of a potentially historic winter storm that's expected to extend over 2,300 miles and deliver crippling snow and ice , beginning tonight.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday.





A trailing blast of Arctic air associated with the Polar Vortex is expected to bring a dangerous refreeze that could create long-duration power outages and paralyze travel for days. In anticipation for the intense storm, as of 6 a.m. EST Friday, nearly 1,800 flights have already been canceled across the U.S. through Saturday, with thousands more expected to be canceled into early next week.

States of Emergency have already been declared in 11 states, including, Arkansas, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott issuing a disaster declaration to more than 130 counties across the Lone Star State.

Governor @GregAbbott_TX provided an update on the preparations the state is taking ahead of incoming winter weather.





Energy companies have already begun mobilizing additional crews to prepare for ice accretion, known to be capable of taking down power lines and creating impossible driving conditions.

People have already flocked to their nearest grocery store to stock up ahead of the system's arrival in their area, leaving shelves empty and supplies scarce.

More than 177 million Americans are under Winter Weather Alerts.

Winter Weather Alerts





The Southern and Central Plains will be the first to feel the impacts of this monstrous storm. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for most of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas, including cities like Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Wichita, Kansas City, and Little Rock. These warnings will remain in place through midday Sunday as heavy snow and ice develop.

Snow potential





Snow is expected to blanket an area from the Texas Panhandle into Kansas and possibly Missouri, with 5-8 inches probable. However, some areas like Wichita, Oklahoma City and Tulsa could see up to a foot.

Eastern Texas through southern Arkansas will be dealing with the highest ice accretions of 0.50 inches or more by Sunday afternoon. Power outages will become increasingly likely.

The storm will continue to move into the Southeast by Saturday, bringing up to a foot of snow to some areas like Louisville, Kentucky. Nearly half an inch of ice is expected in major cities like Memphis, Nashville and Charlotte.

Today, I issued a state of emergency for all 95 counties ahead of this weekend’s major storm.









Ice Storm Warnings are in place across Tennessee, northern Mississippi, Alabama and northeastern Louisiana.

Ice potential





South Carolina has enacted its Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to quickly mobilize resources, and allows the state National Guard to activate personnel and prepare equipment.

In North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein said the state's emergency response team is already working to make sure resources are in place to keep residents safe.

A state of emergency for 19 northern counties is now in effect.









Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the coalition of southern states and declared a state of emergency for 19 northern counties ahead of the anticipated arrival of the strong winter storm.

As the storm continues along its path, it will sweep through the Mid-Atlantic and is expected to bring up to 18 inches of snow to Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and nearly an inch of ice to areas like Richmond, Virginia.

"Our state agencies are preparing for dangerously low temperatures, power outages, and icy road conditions," said Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger. "Virginians, please stay safe."

Today, I declared a State of Emergency ahead of the multi-day storm expected across the Commonwealth this weekend.









As the storm moves into the Northeast, cities like Philadelphia and New York City are expected to get walloped by 18 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Watches continue for most of the Northeast, while further to the west, Pittsburgh is now under a Winter Storm Warning.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says teams are "working closely with local officials to get ready for this weekend's winter storm — coordinating with counties, working through preparedness plans, and getting equipment ready to clear the roads."

Our teams are working closely with local officials to get ready for this weekend's winter storm — coordinating with counties, working through preparedness plans, and getting equipment ready to clear the roads.





The Big Apple has activated its Snow Removal Employment system, where the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) hires temporary Emergency Snow Shovelers to remove snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants, and other public areas throughout the city.

Hey NYC, wanna help keep NYC moving after the next snowstorm and get paid to do it?





As the storm moves into New England, cities like Hartford, Providence and Boston could possibly see over a foot of snow.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a "jackpot" region in terms of snow totals will be coastal Massachusetts. Heavy snow is likely to set up from the North Shore of Massachusetts and extend down into the northern Cape.

A widespread 12-18 inches of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possibly closer to two feet, including Boston down to Plymouth.

