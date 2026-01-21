Massive winter storm expected to drop historic amounts double-digit inches of snow across major cities in U.S.

A potentially historic winter storm is taking shape later this week, bringing heavy snow and debilitating ice across more than 30 states. Winter Storm Watches have expanded as the snow and ice footprint is expected to stretch over 2,000 miles, from the Southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic.

POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC WINTER STORM NOW THREATENS OVER 35 STATES, PROMPTS WINTER STORM WATCHES FOR MILLIONS

Friday impacts are expected to start and lead into Monday of next week.

So how much snow are Americans expected to see with this major winter storm system?

Much of the Southern Plains, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic have high confidence in a swath of fresh powder. However, the FOX Forecast Center said key questions remain on how far north the storm will track and whether it will bring snow to the Northeast.

Snow forecast Friday through Monday

Southwest and Southern Rockies

Across much of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah, snowfall is expected to range from 1–12 inches, with some mountainous areas potentially reaching up to 2 feet of snow.

Santa Fe is looking at up to 8 inches of snow locally, while higher elevations near Flagstaff and Telluride could see a foot or more.

Other cities in the region, including Page, Alamosa, Farmington and Cedar City, are likely to receive between 3–8 inches of snow.

Southern Plains

Much of the Southern Plains are in the line for snow, ranging from less than an inch in southern Texas to a foot in localized areas of Oklahoma City.

While parts of Texas, such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton and Plano are sitting in the 1–3 inch range, cities like Norman and Edmond are expecting around 8–12 inches of snow.

Snow potential

Central Plains and Midwest

Much of the Central Plains and Midwest are eyeing 3–8 inches of snow overall, with higher totals possible in localized areas.

Cities like Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha could see 3–5 inches of fresh snow, while Sioux City is likely to only receive 1–3 inches.

Snow still to come

Mid-Atlantic

Much of the Mid-Atlantic is looking towards the higher end of snow accumulations, ranging from 6–12 inches of snow, with some localized areas seeing less, between 1–3 inches.

Cities like Washington, D.C., Richmond, Norfolk and parts of Philadelphia could potentially see at least 12 inches of snow and maybe more.

Northeast

While it's still questionable if the storm's track will fully impact the Northeast, much of the region has the potential to get slammed with a foot of snow or more.

New York City could see up to 18 inches of snow, along with Yonkers, White Plains and New Rochelle.

Some cities in New Jersey, such as Newark, Jersey City, and Patterson are eyeing totals closer to over a foot.

Meanwhile, interior Northeast cities like Syracuse and Binghamton, New York could see up to a whopping 2 feet of snow.

Mid-Atlantic snow potential

Southeast

For most of the Southeast, snow chances remain mixed.

Many cities in Georgia and Alabama are all sitting in the less than an inch to 3 inch category, while Tennessee and North Carolina could see over a foot of snow.

Southeast snow potential

Stay tuned with FOX Weather as more updates will be made as the storm system develops.