How to survive in your car if you're stuck in a winter storm

The winter weather can pose life-threatening risks whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Snowstorms can come at any time during the winter season, even at their worst, when you are traveling on the road, where nasty weather can cause unsafe road conditions.

It is essential to check the latest weather reports in your area ahead of time to decide whether driving is worth the risk.

You should always inform family or friends if you decide to travel, so if something happens, they will know where to look.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), more than 5,000 deaths occur on roadways every year due to weather conditions.

If you’re having trouble with visibility and can’t see due to the heavy snow, pull over to the side of the road until conditions improve.

What to do if stranded in a car during a snowstorm

Experts at the NWS suggest the following tips to ensure you stay safe and warm if stuck in your car during a winter storm:

Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat.

Open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked.

Exercise from time to time by vigorously moving arms, legs, fingers and toes to keep blood circulating and to keep warm.

Make yourself visible to rescuers by:Turning on the dome light at night when running the engine.Tying a colored cloth (preferably red) to your antenna or door.Raising the hood indicating trouble after snow stops falling.

Turning on the dome light at night when running the engine.

Tying a colored cloth (preferably red) to your antenna or door.

Raising the hood indicating trouble after snow stops falling.

This will help mitigate cold-related hazards such as frostbite, hypothermia and wind chill.

Winter storm survival kit

Part of surviving in such a situation is always about preparation. Carrying a winter storm survival kit is a great way to ensure you’re covered with items, including:

Blankets/sleeping bags.

Flashlight with extra batteries.

First-aid kit.

Knife.

High-calorie, non-perishable food.

Extra clothing to keep dry.

A large empty can and plastic cover with tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes.

A smaller can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water.

Sack of sand (or cat litter); shovel; windshield scraper and brush.

Tool kit.

Tow-rope.

Booster cables.

Water container.

Compass and road maps.

At the end of the day, surviving a winter storm in your vehicle comes down to using your time wisely for heat, gas and seeking help.

Being prepared before you leave by packing a kit and winterizing your car are your best chances to avoid deadly cold hazards.