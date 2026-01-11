Strong clipper system to pave the way for the next East Coast winter storm

A strong clipper system is on the way towards the Great Lakes region, setting the stage for a larger winter storm that will sweep across the East Coast later this week.

As the fast-moving system continues to push south, cold air will follow, which will help jump start the next winter storm in the Eastern U.S.

ROUNDS OF SNOW STRETCH FROM MIDWEST TO GREAT LAKES, TRIGGERING WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Ahead of the clipper system, a weaker disturbance will brush New England early Monday, bringing some light snow showers. Snow totals will be minimal and will wrap up quickly after midday.

Currently, the clipper system is passing through Canada and will impact the Great Lakes starting on Tuesday morning.

The storm is expected to remain north of the U.S-Canada border, causing the cold front to drive the system’s impacts.

This image tracks the clipper system impacting the Great Lakes



With the temperatures in the 40s and 50s, most of the Midwest and Ohio Valley will experience rain rather than snow.

And as the cold front stalls on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rain will spread into the Northwest and Tennessee River Valley.

SOGGY CONDITIONS DOMINATE THE UPPER MIDWEST AHEAD OF NEXT WINTER STORM

Colder air will then follow, bringing snow to the higher elevations of New England and down through the Appalachians.

A prolonged period of upslope snow may emerge across parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The colder air will also cause a wind shift, resulting in lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes on Wednesday.

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is the prime target for the storm, but other areas could experience snow, too.

Locations along the Lake Michigan shoreline should monitor the potential snow band that could pivot toward Chicago or South Bend.

Along with the snow around the Great Lakes region, the cold air will help support the development of the low-pressure system ahead of the cold front.

COMPLEX WINTER STORM EYES APPALACHIANS TO POTENTIALLY I-95 CORRIDOR ALONG EAST COAST WITH SNOW BY MIDWEEK

While the clipper system itself is not the upcoming winter storm, it will play a critical role in kickstarting the process as the original front weakens and another storm takes over.