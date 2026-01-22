Timeline: When the potentially historic winter storm is expected to sweep across the US this weekend

A potentially historic major winter storm stretching more than 2,000 miles across the U.S. is expected to deliver harsh winter weather that will impact more than 235 million Americans across 40 states starting Friday through Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring the winter storm that is expected to dump a combination of snow and freezing rain.

Active winter weather alerts.

The monster winter storm has states from Arizona to Maine on watch, as Winter Storm Alerts have been issued from Albuquerque to Boston.

Here is a timeline of when and where the major winter storm will arrive, and what current forecasts predict it will deliver.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday.

Friday

CITIES IMPACTED: Midland, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Wichita, Little Rock, Shreveport

INTERSTATES IMPACTED: I-40, I-20, I-10, I-35

AIRPORTS IMPACTED: OKC, DFW, IAH, SHV, LIT, HOU

The first impacts of the potentially historic major winter storm will begin in the Southern and Central Plains, packing significant snowfall and ice accumulation that is expected to arrive on Friday and persist through the weekend, serving as the first stop on the powerful storm's more than 2,000-mile trek east across the Southern Tier of the continental U.S.

In a region that doesn't often face winter weather of this magnitude, there are heightened concerns about major travel disruptions and widespread power outages, as preparations are underway by state transportation departments and residents racing to the grocery store and emptying shelves in anticipation of the rare weather.

This graphic displays areas that could potentially face power outages from the major winter storm.

The storm will start intensifying Friday afternoon, where snow will blanket an area from the Texas Panhandle into Kansas and possibly Missouri.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a wide swath of 5 to 8 inches looks the most probable; however, some areas could get up to a foot, which could include Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Wichita, Kansas.

The initial impacts will start out as cold rain to the south in parts of Texas on Friday afternoon. With colder air surging in at the surface and warmer air aloft, freezing rain will quickly develop late on Friday and into Saturday morning.

This graphic showcases the snow potential in areas across the South through the weekend.

Friday's impacts will be felt from Texas through Louisiana as the storm continues to barrel east into Saturday.

Saturday

CITIES IMPACTED: Dallas, Little Rock, Shreveport, Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, Charlotte

INTERSTATES IMPACTED: I-40, I-20, I-65

AIRPORTS IMPACTED: BNA, LIT, SHV, MEM, ATL, CLT, HSV, BHM

Friday night into Saturday, the high impact storm will begin to move into the Southeast, bringing crippling ice and snow to millions. From Mississippi into parts of the Carolinas, power outages will become increasingly likely due to ice and snow, triggering Ice Storm Warnings across Tennessee, northern Mississippi and Alabama.

Winter weather will continue to impact Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, and break into Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and into the Carolinas on Saturday.

Major cities including Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta and Charlotte, and a number of major airports and interstates, will feel the effects.

Ice forecast.

Widespread icing from Midland, Texas, to Dallas and Little Rock is likely throughout most of Saturday, threatening widespread power outages and significant travel disruptions.

Through Saturday afternoon, the storm will bring freezing rain to the Atlanta-Charlotte corridor.

The highest snow totals will be confined to areas along and north of I-40 in Tennessee, specifically along the Cumberland Plateau and potentially into the southern Appalachians of East Tennessee and into Kentucky. Those areas are expected to see significant snow, with Louisville expected to see between 8 and 12 inches of snow.

Ice forecast for the Southeast.

On Saturday afternoon, snow begins to work its way in from the west across Virginia and West Virginia and sets up for a massive Sunday in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Sunday

CITIES IMPACTED: Nashville, Atlanta, Columbia, Raleigh, Wilmington, Richmond, Washington, Philadelphia, New York City

INTERSTATES IMPACTED: I-81, I-95, I-20, I-40, I-75

AIRPORTS IMPACTED: ATL, BNA, RDU, PHL, DCA, LGA, ROA, JFK, EWR

As the sun rises Sunday morning, snow will be falling from northern Virginia to potentially as far north as the New York tri-state area.

Impacts will continue to be felt in the Southeast through Nashville, Atlanta, Columbia, Raleigh, Wilmington and Richmond.

The storm will peak in intensity through the day and into the evening, with snow rates potentially reaching as high as 1 inch per hour.

This graphic displays the snow forecast in the Northeast.

Winter Storm Watches are now issued from DC through New York City and into Boston. These will be upgraded at some point in the coming days to either Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories as over a foot of snow is likely across 10 states in the Northeast.

Major interstates and airports across the East Coast could see travel delays and cancellations as the biggest snowstorm in years dumps snow from Kentucky through Maine.

This graphic displays the winter weather impacts that are forecast to occur over the next three days.

Monday

CITIES IMPACTED: New York, Philadelphia, Washington

INTERSTATES IMPACTED: I-81, I-95, I-80

AIRPORTS IMPACTED: EWR, LGA, JFK, PHL, DCA

With the storm forecast winding down on Monday from west to east, snow and ice will stick around as extremely low temperatures across affected areas will lock in winter weather.

Winter weather will likely persist in the Northeast, including New York City and Philadelphia, as the storm wraps up, with the potential for snow to linger across portions of New England into Monday evening as the area of low pressure pulls away from the coast.

In the South, locations from Dallas to Little Rock could wake up to temperatures in the single digits or even below zero by Monday morning, nearly 30 to 40 degrees below average.

This graphic showcases the low temperature forecast in some areas across the South Sunday through Tuesday.

Temperatures across the Southeast will remain frigid through the early part of next week, leading to prolonged impacts for areas affected by ice and snow.

Cities from Atlanta to Raleigh and Wilmington will see temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees below average, with daytime highs struggling to even reach the freezing mark for millions.

Overnight lows are forecast to plunge into the 20s—and potentially the teens—through Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in some areas of the Southeast. This persistent deep freeze will cause any daytime melting to refreeze, creating hazardous black ice and further complicating power restoration and recovery efforts.