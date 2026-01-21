Energy providers across southern US prepare, mobilize for widespread ice storm and potentially historic snow

Major energy utilities from Texas to the Carolinas announced Wednesday they're preparing for the potentially catastrophic winter storm that's threatening at least 35 states this weekend, including the entire South.

CRIPPLING WINTER STORM TO DELIVER DANGEROUS ICE ACROSS MASSIVE SWATH OF SOUTHEAST, THREATENING POWER GRIDS

Significant ice accretion is a primary concern for southern states, with many regions facing accumulations greater than half an inch, which are capable of creating widespread power outages.

Ice forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Additionally, days of arctic air are expected across parts of the Southern Plains and southern Appalachians which have the potential to complicate and prolong any power restoration efforts.

LIVE UPDATES: WINTER STORM THREATENS 200M AMERICANS WITH POTENTIAL FEET OF SNOW, CATASTROPHIC ICE

Ahead of the storm, Oncor, which serves much of West, Central and North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, said it's mobilizing transformers, line hardware, poles and other key inventory in anticipation of potential outages.

"Oncor has prepared for winter weather and our field teams have decades of experience safely restoring power in freezing temperatures," company meteorologist Kaiti Blake said in a Wednesday statement.

The company also said additional crews will be standing by this weekend.

Meanwhile, this weekend's forecast conjures memories of 2021's Great Texas Freeze for many across the Lone Star State. That directly led to the deaths of 246 people, according to the final report from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

ON THIS DAY: THE GREAT TEXAS FREEZE BEGAN AND WOULD RANK AMONG WORST WINTER STORMS IN HISTORY

The historic cold snap from Feb. 10 to 20 resulted in billions of dollars in infrastructure damage and remains the costliest winter storm in American history.

Widespread outages due to heavy ice is the main concern for power companies regarding this winter storm.

SEE HOW MUCH SNOW YOUR AREA WILL GET AS WINTER STORM IS EXPECTED TO DROP HISTORIC AMOUNTS OF SNOW ACROSS US

According to the FOX Forecast Center, 2 inches of ice is an additional 2,248 pounds across 300 feet of power lines — roughly the equivalent of a compact sedan hanging from the wires.

Impact of ice on power lines.

(FOX Weather)



Entergy, which services parts of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, encouraged customers to make sure their electronic devices are fully charged ahead of the storm and directed them to a Storm Center website they said would contain the latest winter weather updates.

WHAT ARE ICE STORMS AND WHY ARE THEY DANGEROUS?

Oklahoma Gas and Electric, which serves Oklahoma and Arkansas, told its customers Wednesday that the company had completed winter preparations this past fall.

"All available units at OG&E’s power plants are operating and ready to support the grid during this cold snap and for the rest of the winter," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Southeast ice forecast.

(FOX Weather)



In South Carolina, Santee Cooper, the state-owned electric and water utility, which serves the state's Lowcountry and the Grand Strand, said it's preparing to have additional personnel working this weekend and completing freeze protection checklists for equipment.

CRIPPLING WINTER STORM TO DELIVER DANGEROUS ICE ACROSS MASSIVE SWATH OF SOUTHEAST, THREATENING POWER GRIDS

"Santee Cooper is monitoring the weather and preparing accordingly to help us be best positioned to keep the lights on for all of our customers across the state," Marty Watson, Santee's senior director of commercial and customer service, said Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.