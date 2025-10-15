Search
The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cross-country storm to fuel weekend severe weather threat for millions

Top weather news for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025: A fall storm tracking across the U.S. will fuel a severe weather threat for millions in the central U.S. this weekend.

By Brian Donegan
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Weather in America: October 15, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Weekend severe weather threat brews for millions in Ozarks, Mississippi Valley

A brewing cross-country storm that's expected to gather strength as it moves into the Plains and Mississippi Valley could trigger a potentially dangerous severe weather threat for millions of people across the region this weekend.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center placed an area extending from northeastern Texas to southern Illinois in a Level 2 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale on Saturday.

This cross-country storm first moved onshore along the West Coast on Tuesday, bringing flooding rain that prompted evacuations in Southern California and the first Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Los Angeles in more than 17 years.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

1 killed, 51 rescued in western Alaska flooding caused by Typhoon Halong's remnants

Record-setting flooding in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong has left at least one person dead after the storm slammed villages and damaged key roads and regional airports along the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region over the weekend.

Alaska State Troopers announced late Monday that a woman had been found dead in the small coastal village of Kwigillingok. Fifty-one people and two dogs were rescued from that village and the village of Kipnuk.

State Troopers said Tuesday night that two people remain unaccounted for in Kwigillingok, and a joint task force made a decision Tuesday to end active search and rescue operations. State police initially said on Monday that all the missing had been found.

  • Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend.
    Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend. (Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/Facebook)

  • Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend.
    Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend. (Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/Facebook)

  • Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend.
    Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend. (Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/Facebook)

  • Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend.
    Significant flooding remained in western Alaskan communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Monday, Oct. 14, 2025, after the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed the region with strong winds and coastal flooding over the weekend. (Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/Facebook)

  • Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.
    Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&amp;PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.  (Alaska DOT&PF)

  • Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.
    Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&amp;PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.  (Alaska DOT&PF)

  • Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.
    Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&amp;PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.  (Alaska DOT&PF)

  • Flooding in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong.
    Flooding in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong.  (Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.)

  • A screenshot of video from Bethel, Alaska shows a barge and boats moved by flood water on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    A screenshot of video from Bethal, Alaska shows a barge and boats moved by flood water on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (Trevor Norris via Storyful)

  • Flooding in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong.
    Flooding in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong.  (Alaska DOT and PF)

  • Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.
    Flooding photos in Western Alaskas taken by Alaska DOT&amp;PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding.  (Alaska DOT&PF)

Tropical Storm Lorenzo expected to dissipate in open Atlantic Ocean after forming earlier this week

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is weakening in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to dissipate within the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lorenzo formed earlier this week, becoming the 12th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, but it has been battling hostile conditions throughout its existence and will likely fall apart by Thursday.

This graphic shows the expected track of Tropical Storm Lorenzo.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Person plucked from Atlantic off Massachusetts coast as nor’easter raged across New England

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was able to save the life of a person who was stranded in the Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts as a powerful and deadly nor’easter raged across New England on Monday.

According to Falmouth Fire Rescue in Massachusetts, Falmouth police and fire crews responded to a water rescue near Juniper Point in Woods Hole around 3:30 p.m. after crew members aboard a Steamship Authority Ferry, which provides service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, spotted a person in the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person who was spotted floating in the Atlantic off Woods Hole, Massachusetts on Monday, as a powerful and deadly nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person who was spotted floating in the Atlantic off Woods Hole, Massachusetts on Monday, as a powerful and deadly nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England.

