Watch: Person plucked from Atlantic off Massachusetts coast as nor’easter rages across New England

WOODS HOLE, Mass. – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was able to save the life of a person who was stranded in the Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts as a powerful and deadly nor’easter raged across New England on Monday.

According to Falmouth Fire Rescue in Massachusetts, Falmouth police and fire crews responded to a water rescue near Juniper Point in Woods Hole around 3:30 p.m. after crew members aboard a Steamship Authority Ferry, which provides service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, spotted a person in the ocean.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Crew members attempted to help the unidentified person by tossing a life ring into the water, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Because of the extreme weather conditions due to the nor’easter, first responders immediately called the Coast Guard and Harbor Master’s Office for assistance. Marine units from Falmouth Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard and Environmental Police were sent to the area and a search began.

A Coast Guard helicopter was also called to the scene to assist with search efforts.

As those efforts continued, the search expanded to the waters off Nobska Point, and the helicopter crew was able to locate the victim in the water just before 4:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 14

prev next Image 2 of 14

prev next Image 3 of 14

prev next Image 4 of 14

prev next Image 5 of 14

prev next Image 6 of 14

prev next Image 7 of 14

prev next Image 8 of 14

prev next Image 9 of 14

prev next Image 10 of 14

prev next Image 11 of 14

prev next Image 12 of 14

prev next Image 13 of 14

prev Image 14 of 14

A rescue swimmer was sent into the water, and the victim was hoisted into the helicopter.

That victim was brought to Joint Base Cape Cod, where EMS crews were standing by. The victim’s condition wasn’t considered to be life-threatening, and they were eventually brought to Falmouth Hospital for further treatment.

"This rescue exemplifies the critical importance of inter-agency coordination and the exceptional skills of our Coast Guard partners," Falmouth Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. "We extend our gratitude to all public safety personnel involved - from the initial report to the final transport - as well as the crew of the Steamship Ferry, whose quick thinking and assistance may have played a vital role in this positive outcome."

Officials said that the Falmouth Police Department is currently investigating how the victim ended up in the water off the coast.