Extreme Weather
Watch: Person plucked from Atlantic off Massachusetts coast as nor’easter rages across New England

Officials said crew members aboard a Steamship Authority Ferry, which provides service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts, spotted a person in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person who was spotted floating in the Atlantic off Woods Hole, Massachusetts on Monday, as a powerful and deadly nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England.

WOODS HOLE, Mass. – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was able to save the life of a person who was stranded in the Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts as a powerful and deadly nor’easter raged across New England on Monday.

According to Falmouth Fire Rescue in Massachusetts, Falmouth police and fire crews responded to a water rescue near Juniper Point in Woods Hole around 3:30 p.m. after crew members aboard a Steamship Authority Ferry, which provides service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, spotted a person in the ocean.

This image shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing someone from the Atlantic off the Massachusetts coast as a deadly nor'easter raged on Oct. 13, 2025.

This image shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing someone from the Atlantic off the Massachusetts coast as a deadly nor'easter raged on Oct. 13, 2025. 

(Falmouth Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Crew members attempted to help the unidentified person by tossing a life ring into the water, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Because of the extreme weather conditions due to the nor’easter, first responders immediately called the Coast Guard and Harbor Master’s Office for assistance. Marine units from Falmouth Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard and Environmental Police were sent to the area and a search began.

A Coast Guard helicopter was also called to the scene to assist with search efforts.

As those efforts continued, the search expanded to the waters off Nobska Point, and the helicopter crew was able to locate the victim in the water just before 4:30 p.m.

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk through Brooklyn in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 14

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk through Brooklyn in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ( )

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 14

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ( )

  • Bellmore, N.Y.: Gusty winds knocked down a utility pole at Sunrise Highway and Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore, New York forcing closure in both directions during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 14

    Bellmore, N.Y.: Gusty winds knocked down a utility pole at Sunrise Highway and Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore, New York forcing closure in both directions during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images) ( )

  • NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 14

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 5 of 14

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 6 of 14

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Coastal flooding in Ocean City, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 7 of 14

    Coastal flooding in Ocean City, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jane Minar)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 8 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 9 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 10 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 11 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Surfers on Long Beach, New York on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 12 of 14

    Surfers on Long Beach, New York on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Tavyen Matthews)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 13 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
    Image 14 of 14

    Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.  (Jarrod Maloney)

A rescue swimmer was sent into the water, and the victim was hoisted into the helicopter.

That victim was brought to Joint Base Cape Cod, where EMS crews were standing by. The victim’s condition wasn’t considered to be life-threatening, and they were eventually brought to Falmouth Hospital for further treatment.

"This rescue exemplifies the critical importance of inter-agency coordination and the exceptional skills of our Coast Guard partners," Falmouth Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. "We extend our gratitude to all public safety personnel involved - from the initial report to the final transport - as well as the crew of the Steamship Ferry, whose quick thinking and assistance may have played a vital role in this positive outcome."

Officials said that the Falmouth Police Department is currently investigating how the victim ended up in the water off the coast.

