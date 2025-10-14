Cleanup begins after deadly nor'easter lashes East Coast with days of coastal flooding, powerful winds

NEW YORK – Cleanup efforts are underway in communities across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast after a dayslong, deadly nor’easter pounded communities with coastal flooding, heavy rain and powerful winds that plunged thousands into darkness and led to travel misery at major airports across the region.

Officials in New York said an 86-year-old woman in Brooklyn was killed when a solar panel broke loose in high winds, hitting her while she was on a sidewalk.

And in Massachusetts, a plane crashed onto a busy highway Monday morning in Dartmouth as the nor'easter was slamming New England, killing two people on the plane and leaving one person injured on the ground.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 22

prev next Image 2 of 22

prev next Image 3 of 22

prev next Image 4 of 22

prev next Image 5 of 22

prev next Image 6 of 22

prev next Image 7 of 22

prev next Image 8 of 22

prev next Image 9 of 22

prev next Image 10 of 22

prev next Image 11 of 22

prev next Image 12 of 22

prev next Image 13 of 22

prev next Image 14 of 22

prev next Image 15 of 22

prev next Image 16 of 22

prev next Image 17 of 22

prev next Image 18 of 22

prev next Image 19 of 22

prev next Image 20 of 22

prev next Image 21 of 22

prev Image 22 of 22

The FOX Forecast Center said that conditions will finally start to improve on Tuesday, which will allow communities that were hit hard by the nor’easter to begin cleanup efforts.

Only fringe impacts are expected to remain across portions of the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, including in Boston, where rain and gusty winds continued Tuesday morning.

But the damage has been done.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Besides the tropical-storm-force wind gusts that were reported in North Carolina, Delaware and New Jersey, dangerous flooding has led to numerous water rescues in several states.

First responders in Sea Bright, New Jersey, rescued about two dozen people on Monday when water surged inland during high tide, stranding drivers on Ocean Avenue.

A video shared from New Jersey shows flooding that occurred at the Beach Haven Fire Station on Long Beach Island on Monday. According to the volunteer fire company, the water was high enough to cover fire hydrants.

And in New York City, video recorded in Queens showed several cars that were crushed or had their roofs caved in after trees were brought down during the nor'easter.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she declared a State of Emergency in several counties on Sunday due to the expected impacts from the nor’easter, including the New York City area, Westchester County and on Long Island.

Because of the inclement weather and the State of Emergency, New York City’s Columbus Day Parade was forced to be canceled on Monday.

Water rescues also took place in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Thousands of flight delays and cancellations were reported at major airports across the Northeast, including Boston Logan International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

According to information provided by FlightAware.com, more than 8,000 flights were delayed and about 800 were canceled.

That was due to the extreme weather conditions, including rain, wind and low ceilings that prevented flights from departing and landing at airports across the Northeast. Employee callouts during the government shutdown also contributed to delays across the country.

Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks were battered once again as the nor'easter made its way up the coast, putting more homes in Buxton at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic.

Rodanthe and Buxton lost nine beachfront homes to the encroaching surf earlier this month, and several more are on the verge of collapsing.

Road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding. The highway reopened on Monday afternoon.

The road was also closed due to coastal flooding when hurricanes Imelda and Humberto kicked up surf that sent massive waves crashing on shore several weeks ago.