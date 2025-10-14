Cleanup begins after deadly nor'easter lashes East Coast with days of coastal flooding, powerful winds
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations were reported at major airports across the Northeast, including Boston Logan International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.
A powerful and deadly nor'easter that slammed the East Coast over the past few days has started to wind down, but some impacts remain across the region. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera break down the latest forecast on Oct. 14, 2025.
NEW YORK – Cleanup efforts are underway in communities across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast after a dayslong, deadly nor’easter pounded communities with coastal flooding, heavy rain and powerful winds that plunged thousands into darkness and led to travel misery at major airports across the region.
Officials in New York said an 86-year-old woman in Brooklyn was killed when a solar panel broke loose in high winds, hitting her while she was on a sidewalk.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk through Brooklyn in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in the rain as New York City experiences wind and rain associated with a nor’easter storm moving through the region on October 13, 2025 in New York City. While New York City experienced only light rain and wind, thousands of residents in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut were without power. The storm caused New York City officials to cancel the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Bellmore, N.Y.: Gusty winds knocked down a utility pole at Sunrise Highway and Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore, New York forcing closure in both directions during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Flooded streets caused by a Nor'easter that hit Long Island, New York on October 13, 2025. The flooding occurred after heavy rain in Lindenhurst, a South Shore town in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Coastal flooding in Ocean City, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jane Minar)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
Surfers on Long Beach, New York on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Tavyen Matthews)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
Flooding in Manasquan, New Jersey during the nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
(Jarrod Maloney)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Cars are driving on the road during the powerful nor'easter in New York, United States on October 12, 2025. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for eight counties of the state and canceled the Columbus Day Parade in New York City after urging New Yorkers to continue to prepare as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: People spend time on Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for eight counties of the state and canceled the Columbus Day Parade in New York City after urging New Yorkers to continue to prepare as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Flags indicating that swimming is forbidden and dangerous, and seagulls are seen on the Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for eight counties of the state and canceled the Columbus Day Parade in New York City after urging New Yorkers to continue to prepare as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The FOX Forecast Center said that conditions will finally start to improve on Tuesday, which will allow communities that were hit hard by the nor’easter to begin cleanup efforts.
Only fringe impacts are expected to remain across portions of the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, including in Boston, where rain and gusty winds continued Tuesday morning.
A deadly nor'easter slammed the East Coast with powerful winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding that led to power outages, travel chaos and water rescues. FOX Weather Meteorologists Craig Herrera and Britta Merwin have the latest on Oct. 14, 2025.
A video shared from New Jersey shows a fire station that was flooded as a powerful and deadly nor'easter slammed the region on Oct. 13, 2025.
A video shared from New Jersey shows flooding that occurred at the Beach Haven Fire Station on Long Beach Island on Monday. According to the volunteer fire company, the water was high enough to cover fire hydrants.
And in New York City, video recorded in Queens showed several cars that were crushed or had their roofs caved in after trees were brought down during the nor'easter.
A video shared from Queens in New York City shows several cars that were crushed by fallen trees as a deadly nor'easter tore across the Northeast on Oct. 13, 2025.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she declared a State of Emergency in several counties on Sunday due to the expected impacts from the nor’easter, including the New York City area, Westchester County and on Long Island.
Because of the inclement weather and the State of Emergency, New York City’s Columbus Day Parade was forced to be canceled on Monday.
A video recorded in East Hampton, New York, on Long Island, shows trees that were brought down by powerful winds from a deadly nor'easter laying across a road on Oct. 14, 2025.
According to information provided by FlightAware.com, more than 8,000 flights were delayed and about 800 were canceled.
That was due to the extreme weather conditions, including rain, wind and low ceilings that prevented flights from departing and landing at airports across the Northeast. Employee callouts during the government shutdown also contributed to delays across the country.
This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)
Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks were battered once again as the nor'easter made its way up the coast, putting more homes in Buxton at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic.
A truck overtaken by waves on Highway 12 on Hatteras Island in North Carolina on Sunday, October 12, 2025.
(NC DOT / FOX Weather)
Road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding. The highway reopened on Monday afternoon.
The road was also closed due to coastal flooding when hurricanesImelda and Humberto kicked up surf that sent massive waves crashing on shore several weeks ago.